Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

The two teams are at opposite ends of the Western Conference table. The Suns are right behind the Utah Jazz in second place, while the Rockets appear to be heading towards the NBA lottery.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns don't have a long list of injuries for Monday's game.

Only power forward Frank Kaminsky and shooting guard Abdel Nader will miss the fixture. Kaminsky has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, while Nader has been sidelined because of a knee problem.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have several players sidelined for the clash against the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Danuel House will miss the game because of an ankle injury, while starting point guard John Wall remains sidelined due to a knee issue. David Nwaba has also been sidelined with a wrist problem.

Eric Gordon is targeting a mid-April return following a groin injury, which automatically rules him out of the game. Meanwhile, both Dante Exum and Chris Clemons are out indefinitely with calf and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns don't have a long list of injuries for Monday's game

The Phoenix Suns will start the game with a backcourt of Devin Booker and veteran guard Chris Paul. The latter has been in stellar form this season, averaging 16 points and 8.7 assists per game on 49% shooting from the field.

Defensive stoppers Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will take up the forward spots, while former first overall pick DeAndre Ayton will start at center.

Houston Rockets

Advertisement

The Houston Rockets have several players sidelined for the clash against the Phoenix Suns

Head coach Stephen Silas will field Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. in the back court, with Sterling Brown playing at the 3. Christian Wood will start at power forward, and recent acquisition Kelly Olynyk will partner him in the frontcourt.

Olynyk had a strong outing in the Houston Rockets' last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as he scored 26 points and grabbed 8 rebounds on 9-17 shooting from the field.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Jae'Sean Tate | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Sterling Brown | Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk | Center - Christian Wood.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Also Read: LeBron James' special message for Anthony Davis and other co-stars of Space Jam 2 following phenomenal trailer response