Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their winning streak as they head to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday. The team with the second-best record in the Western Conference faces the team with the second-worst in a lopsided matchup. The Suns are on a five-game winning streak while the Rockets are on a four-game losing skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 5th; 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 6th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Houston Rockets Preview

Head coach Stephen Silas and John Wall with the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have entered the rebuilding stage after several key players departed the franchise. James Harden forced his way out of the team, and the likes of Victor Oladipo, DeMarcus Cousins and PJ Tucker quickly followed suit. The Rockets hold an underwhelming 13-36 record and are coming off a 122-115 loss to a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

Moreover, their leading scorer and point guard, John Wall, is reportedly unlikely to play against the Suns due to a knee injury. Wall has missed the last three Rockets outings. Forward Danuel House Jr. suffered an ankle sprain during the Rockets' last game against the Pelicans and did not return. With so many players out for the game, the Houston Rockets' chances of winning have further depleted.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood with the Detroit Pistons

Christian Wood is the only scoring threat the Houston Rockets feature on their roster. He dropped a double-double in their last outing against New Orleans - albeit in a loss - with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Averaging a career-high 20.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, Wood is a solid candidate for the Most Improved Player award this season.

Advertisement

Christian Wood leads by example 👊 pic.twitter.com/PJT4wWO8YA — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) April 3, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - DJ Augustin | Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Sterling Brown | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Christian Wood.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns during a timeout.

The Phoenix Suns have been on an extremely dominant run this season. From missing the playoffs last season to now occupying second spot in the Western Conference, Devin Booker and co. are running over teams.

The whole roster has been performing at a high level to maintain this winning streak. Center Deandre Ayton is one of just 13 players averaging a double-double this season with 10.8 boards a game.

Seven Suns players average nearly double-digits in scoring and their bench is one of the best in the league. The Suns' bench averages the 17th-least minutes but leads the league in +/- with +2.9 a game. Monty Williams' side are second-highest in assists and average the sixth-least turnovers in the league.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Advertisement

Chris Paul with the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul joined the Phoenix Suns and effectively turned their fortunes around. Paul is the second-highest scorer on the team with 16 points a night and has also put his playmaking skills on display with 8.7 assists per game.

The six-time steals leader has continued to show his prowess on the defensive end, too, as he leads the team in steals with 1.4 swipes a night. At the age of 35, Chris Paul averages the Phoenix Suns' third-highest minutes and has missed just one game so far this season.

Even though Booker leads the team in scoring, Paul has the highest PER on the roster and has featured in the MVP power rankings in the last few weeks.

Chris Paul tonight:



17 Pts

12 Ast

100% FG

1 Turnover



Point God @CP3 pic.twitter.com/yoUOGwcKjt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Suns vs. Rockets Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns' season record and dominant run aside, they are overwhelming favorites to win this game based on their roster alone. The Suns feature seven players who are averaging nearly double-digit points, their bench is one of the best and deepest in the league, and the Houston Rockets lack the defense required to stop them.

Houston Rockets' John Wall is absent as well, and we can expect a blowout by the Suns when Chris Paul faces his old team.

Where to watch the Suns vs. Rockets game?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet Southwest (ATTSN-SW-Alt). The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Also Read: LeBron James' special message for Anthony Davis and other co-stars of Space Jam 2 following phenomenal trailer response