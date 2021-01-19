Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high-flying Phoenix Suns will travel to Toyota Center to take on the struggling Houston Rockets in a much-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday.

The Suns currently have a comfortable 7-5 record, while the Houston Rockets are in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings with a 4-8 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 9:30 PM ET. ( January 21st, Thursday 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been on fire defensively, and opponents are only averaging 106.8 points against them.

Star shooting guard Devin Booker is averaging 22 points and 4.3 assists, while the talented Mikal Bridges is scoring 15 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, veteran Chris Paul has taken the role of a pure point guard and is dishing out 8.6 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns will be expected to dominate heavily against a fragile Houston Rockets defense.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has evolved his game this season

Devin Booker has always had a penchant for scoring but he has evolved his game this season. He now has the elusive skill of playmaking without turning the ball over often. The mercurial guard's performances have also resulted in more wins, which was not the case until this season.

We can expect him to wreak havoc against the Houston Rockets, who don't have an accomplished wing stopper in their ranks.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G- Cam Johnson, G- Devin Booker, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets Preview

Extracting too many insights from their previous loss to the Chicago Bulls won't be a fair assessment, as the Houston Rockets were still reeling from the drama surrounding their four-team blockbuster trade.

However, things will be different in their match-up with the Phoenix Suns, as they will feature former All-Star Victor Oladipo in their line-up. The Rockets will aim to make a statement with a big win to put the James Harden saga firmly behind them.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo recently racked up 32 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists against the Chicago Bulls

Victor Oladipo's involvement in the blockbuster trade is a testament to his relevance in today's NBA.

The player has an impressive resume, with selections to the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams in 2017-18. He did hit a rough patch with injuries but has since made his comeback successfully.

Oladipo had a superb game against the Bulls. He managed to rack up 32 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, and the Rockets will be expecting the same from him against the Phoenix Suns.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

C DeMarcus Cousins, F Christian Wood, F P.J. Tucker, G Ben McLemore, G Victor Oladipo

Suns vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be strong favorites heading into this game as they have a much better record than the Houston Rockets and look in better touch.

The Suns have been dominant on the defensive end and will likely clinch this fixture by a comfortable margin.

Where to watch Suns vs Rockets

The Phoenix Suns-Houston Rockets game will be televised nationally on ESPN. You can also catch this game on FSA and ATTSN-SW. Fans can watch this game on the NBA League Pass as well.

