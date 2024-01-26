Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 26, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers game is on Friday as part of the eight-game schedule of the NBA. This is the second time the two teams will face each other this season, with the Suns beating the Pacers five straight times.

The Suns are climbing up the Western Conference, finding themselves in fifth place, with a 26-18 record. They are on a seven-game winning streak and have not lost since Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 25-30 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off with a convincing 134-122 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, snapping a three-game skid.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Suns vs Pacers matchup on Friday will be at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The broadcast will be on Bally Sports Indiana and Arizona Family Sports at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Both feeds can be seen through an online live stream by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (-200) vs Pacers (+165)

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-110) vs +4.5 Pacers (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns (u243.0) vs Pacers (o243.0)

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Pacers have only one player in their injury list. Tyrese Haliburton is marked as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Eric Gordon is questionable, according to the Suns' injury report. Bol Bol and Damion Lee are not expected to suit up due to injury.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted lineups

The Suns will be fielding their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Rounding up the starting five would be Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen.

For the Pacers, if Tyrese Haliburton doesn't play, Aaron Nembhard will be the starting point guard. Pascal Siakam should join Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith as the starting front court, while Buddy Hield is the other starting guard.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

The newly acquired Pascal Siakam is about to play his fourth game for the Pacers, and he's given an NBA prop of 20.5. He has gone over that mark only once in the last three games. It's quite risky to have him go over as he is still getting used to his new team.

Kevin Durant has been the Suns' most potent scorer, and 28.5 is the NBA prop given to him. He has gone over that mark in two of the last three games, and he should get over with the Pacers.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

Even with home court advantage, the Pacers are the underdogs. It's difficult to pick the Pacers, with or without Tyrese Haliburton, to beat the streaking Phoenix Suns. The 4.5 points should be covered, and the total should go under, just like in their last five encounters.

