Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will make a trip to Staples Center for a Western Conference matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Phoenix are a red-hot team this year. They hold a 21-4 record and sit in second position in the Western Conference. The team are high on confidence after a splendid win over the Boston Celtics.

JaVale McGee scored 21 points and grabbed 15 boards to lead the team to a win.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers also head into the game following a close win over the Orlando Magic. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard combined to score 48 points to lead the team to their 15th victory of the season.

The duo will be hoping to put in another brilliant performance to help the team get beyond the line against an in-form Suns side.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Abel Nader, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky will be indefinitely out for the Suns. Meanwhile, Devin Booker recently suffered a left hamstring injury in a regular-season game and will remain out for this game as he continues to recover from it.

To add to the injury woes of the Suns, Deandre Ayton is also listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL Injury Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abel Nader Out Right Knee Injury Devin Booker Out Left Hamstring Strain Deandre Ayton Questionable Non-Covid related Illness

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston will be indefinitely out for this game as they recover from long-term injuries. Paul George's status has been updated as doubtful for the game after he missed out on two matches for the Clippers.

To add to those worries, forward Nicolas Batum is also listed as questionable for the game on Monday.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Injury Jason Preston Out Foot Injury Paul George Doubtful Right Elbow Sprain Nicolas Batum Questionable Right Ankle Sprain

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have picked up from where they left off after their 18-game winning streak ended against the Warriors. With Devin Booker out, the team has continued to show their grit and have gone on to win games against the Celtics and Spurs.

Going into Monday's fixture, the team will start Chris Paul and Landry Shamet in the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will share the frontcourt.

If Deandre Ayton remains unavailable, the Suns have a solid backup option in JaVale McGee. The veteran has been impressive and will look to keep contributing to the team as the season progresses.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been a stellar team to watch this season. They have had many players contribute in victories and that has propelled them to a 15-12 record.

To face the Suns, the Clippers will start the in-form duo of Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard in the backcourt.

If Paul George remains out for the game, the team will give Terrance Mann the nod to play alongside Marcus Morris Sr. in the frontcourt. Ivica Zubac has been the starting center for the Clippers and will keep his position going into this game.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet, Small Forward - Mikel Bridges, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - JaVale McGee

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard, Small Forward - Terrance Mann, Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Center - Ivica Zubac

