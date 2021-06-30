Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 30th, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

It'll be another win-or-go-home situation for the LA Clippers on Wednesday when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals. Tyronn Lue's men managed to steal a road victory in the previous encounter to stay alive, but still trail 2-3.

The Phoenix Suns would've hoped to seal the series in front of their home crowd in Game 5, but they were left chasing the LA Clippers from the get-go. Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 51 points, but the duo shot the ball poorly in the closing phases of the matchup.

Paul George proved his haters wrong once again with a 41-point performance in addition to 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. He's risen to the occasion in Kawhi Leonard's continued absence.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are likely to have their full roster at their disposal. Devin Booker continues to play despite a nasal fracture, but he'll wear a face mask to keep himself safe. Abdel Nader has played in each of the last two games for the Phoenix Suns after rehabbing from his right knee surgery and is listed as probable for tonight.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard is set to sit out another game due to a right knee sprain. He'll be missing his seventh straight matchup and is unlikely to feature at all during this series. Ivica Zubac was a late scratch for Game 5 due to an MCL sprain in his right knee and is listed as questionable for tonight as well. Serge Ibaka will also miss out as continues to rehab following back surgery.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will start with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt. Despite Deandre Ayton's inability to deal with the LA Clippers' small lineup, he's likely to continue as the starting center. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will occupy the two forward spots.

Cameron Payne's playmaking and Cameron Johnson's scoring ability will come in handy for the Phoenix Suns off the bench. Dario Saric and Torrey Craig are also expected to feature as part of small lineups that the Suns may employ themselves. Abdel Nader should also get some playing time.

LA Clippers

If Ivica Zubac is unavailable again, the LA Clippers will continue with a small lineup. Reggie Jackson and Patrick Beverley are expected to start in the backcourt, with Paul George, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. completing the starting five.

Nicolas Batum will once again be the first man off the bench for the LA Clippers. DeMarcus Cousins will be brought in to match Deandre Ayton's size whenever head coach Ty Lue deems it necessary. Luke Kennard will get some playing time as well.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Terance Mann l Center - Marcus Morris Sr.

