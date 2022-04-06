Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Phoenix Suns visit the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take on the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth time this campaign, with the Suns holding a 2-1 lead in the season series.

This game has practically no seeding implications as the two teams have solidified their spots on the Western Conference table.

The Suns are the best team in the league and the only franchise to cross the 60-win mark this season. They have been so dominant this year that they are a whopping eight games ahead of the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies. They can lose all of their remaining games and still won't drop in the standings.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are destined for the NBA play-in tournament. They can also lose or win all of their remaining games, and it won't make a difference in their position as they have a cushion at both ends of the table. They are 5.5 games behind the seventh-placed Minnesota Timberwolves and four games ahead of the ninth-placed New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Suns feature a largely healthy lineup. The only two players on the injury report are Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky, who have been sidelined for practically the entire season.

However, considering this game is the second of a back-to-back and the Suns have clinched their 63rd win and the top seed, coach Monty Williams may rest his stars.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George of the LA Clippers

There are no changes to the Clippers' injury report. The same players remain out for the foreseeable future. This includes Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns 63-16 -150 O 229.5 -3.0 LA Clippers 39-40 +130 U 229.5 +3.0

The Suns are the obvious favorites to win this game because they have defeated practically every team this season. They are dominant on both ends of the floor, whereas the Clippers are subpar on offense. However, if the Suns rest their starters, the home team will have a significant advantage.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have lost two of their last three games. Chris Paul is averaging 11.2 assists per game since his return from injury. The totals have gone OVER in 4 of the Suns' last five games.

LA Clippers

The Clippers are 22-16 at home this season. Paul George is shooting 52% from three-point range since his return from injury. The Clippers are 3-1 since Paul George's return.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are largely healthy, so they might deploy their most ideal lineup. However, there is a strong chance that coach Williams might rest his starters for this meaningless clash.

If the ideal lineup is used, Chris Paul and Devin Booker will run the backcourt, with Deandre Ayton at center. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will be the forward pair.

If these players rest, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will likely be the guard pair, and JaVale McGee will be the center. Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig are expected to be on the frontcourt.

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy their most recent lineup for this game. Reggie Jackson will run the point, with Paul George joining him in the backcourt. Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum will retain their forward positions. Ivica Zubac will be at the center as usual.

The Clippers have lost six of their last nine games. The totals have gone OVER in 2 of the Clippers' last five games Paul George is averaging 23.7 points per game since his return from injury.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Cameron Payne | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

