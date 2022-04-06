Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road again when they play the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena on Apr. 6, Wednesday.

The Suns are coming off a 121-110 win against the LA Lakers. Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Suns improved to 63-12 on the season.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a 119-100 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the process, the eighth-place Clippers improved to 39-40 on the season.

The Suns have a 2-1 series lead against the Clippers this season. However, LA have a chance to level the series at home as the Suns will hit the road to play this back-to-back fixture.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul and Devin Booker celebrate a play.

The Phoenix Suns (63-16) continue to establish themselves as title contenders this season. Breaking the franchise record for most wins in a season with three games left to play, the Suns possess the best record in the league by a distance.

In their dominant win against the Lakers, Phoenix displayed their highly efficient style of play. Based around an offense led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns have seen solid performances from Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges all season long.

Phoenix clinched the number one seed earlier in March. However, the Suns haven't taken their foot off the pedal. The Suns will now look to push for a 66-win season.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George dribbles past CJ McCollum

The LA Clippers find themselves in a solid place to make a play-In appearance as they occupy eighth place in the Western Conference.

Having won three of their last five games with Paul George back in the lineup, the Clippers have looked like a rejuvenated team as the regular season comes to an end.

LA have played most of their season without Kawhi Leonard and George. Despite players in and out of the rotation with injuries, the Clippers have done a great job staying afloat and maintaining a solid standing.

Coming off a great win against the ninth-place Pelicans, the Clippers have momentum as they head into their next game. With George also finding his groove, LA looks a competitive team again.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 63-16 -143 Over 230 (-110) -2.5 (-110) LA Clippers 39-40 +120 Under 230 (-110) +2.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Suns to win this matchup primarily because of their superior record and solid performances on the road.

The Suns are the top seed in the West and possess the best record in the league. However, Phoenix hasn't beaten the Clippers on the road this season.

While LA may enjoy the advantage of facing a fatigued Suns team, the odds still favor Phoenix to come out on top in this matchup.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have the best record. The Suns have a 31-8 away record. Phoenix is ranked third in offensive and defensive rating.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are 22-16 when playing at home. The Clippers are second in the league in offensive rating over the last five games (124.5). Paul George has averaged 23.7 points and 6.0 assists since his return to the lineup.

Suns vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns should emerge winners in this away fixture in LA.

While the Suns will be on the road on the second night of back-to-back, Phoenix is a young team in terrific form as the regular season comes to a close.

The Clippers have thrived in Paul George's return. Playing at home also gives them a bit of an advantage considering Phoenix hasn't beaten them in LA. However, the Suns have the firepower to overwhelm the Clippers.

Where to watch the Suns vs Clippers game?

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into AW 570 KLAC/S : KWKW as well.

