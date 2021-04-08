Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction and Combined 5 - April 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers in an enticing Western Conference matchup at Staples Center on Thursday.

In the two teams' first meeting this season, the Clippers secured a 112-107 win over the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns head into this contest on the back of a gritty 117-113 OT win over the Utah Jazz. Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 64 points, helping their side to a seventh consecutive win.

The Suns are now just two games away from the summit of the Western Conference standings.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, showed off their offensive prowess against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, outscoring their opponents 133-116. They scored a franchise-record 47 points in the first quarter of the game.

The Clippers are now third in the Western Conference standings, three games behind the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most dominant teams in the league lately. They have recorded 10 wins in their last 12 outings and are the in-form side heading into this contest. They will also have momentum on their side after beating the best team in the league, the Utah Jazz, in their last game.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have been quite inconsistent. To beat a side like the Phoenix Suns, who tend to get better down the stretch, they will have to be on their toes throughout the game. The Clippers will, however, be confident following their recent two-game winning run.

The Phoenix Suns will still start as the favorites, owing to their better form throughout the current campaign. However, the LA Clippers possess the firepower to push the Suns to the limit and shouldn't be counted out just yet.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - Combined 5

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Paul George Power Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Center - Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns' formidable duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be taking up the two guard positions in our hypothetical combined five lineup. Both players have been excellent this season, propelling the Suns to second place in the stacked Western Conference standings.

Chris Paul is averaging 16 points, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game so far. He is also leading the Player Efficiency Rating at 23.89. Devin Booker, on the other hand, has managed to maintain his form from the previous season and has flourished under the guidance of CP3. He is averaging close to 26 points per game and is shooting a career-best 49.8% from the field.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers during a pre-game warmup

The two forwards in our imaginary combined five will be the LA Clippers' star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

George is averaging 22.5 points, a career-best 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Although he has been inconsistent this season, he still is a proven performer on his day.

Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, has been as solid as ever and is the most consistent performer on the LA Clippers' roster this season. He is averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game so far, showcasing his abilities as a two-way player.

The center in our combined five lineup will be the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton. He has been a revelation this season and has complemented the likes of Booker and CP3 well. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest so far.