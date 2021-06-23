Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - June 24th 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are hoping to recover from a 0-2 hole when they face the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Thursday.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will be a hotly contested match, with the LA Clippers looking to avoid digging themselves into a deeper hole from which no team in league history has ever come back.

The Phoenix Suns could have just as easily lost Game 2 but were able to outlast the LA Clippers 104-103 with a last-second alley-oop dunk by Deandre Ayton.

After going down 0-2 in the first two rounds of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the LA Clippers are in familiar territory and will be confident heading into Game 3 when they finally play in front of friendly fans.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, June 24th, 9:00 PM ET (Friday, June 25th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Deandre Ayton #22 dunks the ball over Ivica Zubac #40.

The Phoenix Suns are riding high on their latest win, their second straight in the series without their fearless leader, Chris Paul. The Game 2 win was their ninth in a row in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after winning the last three games of the first round against the LA Lakers and sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals.

According to a report from ESPN, the Phoenix Suns are optimistic that Chris Paul will be back for Game 3. If he does make his return and Kawhi Leonard doesn’t for the LA Clippers, it will be a huge boost for the Suns, who have confidently grown as a unit during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Paul’s presence would open up the floor for the Suns’ shooters and also for Ayton, who thrives on passes near the rim from the all-time great point guard. It should also free up Devin Booker from playmaking duties and focus more on scoring.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker had a horrible shooting night on Tuesday after a stellar performance in Game 1. The two-time All-Star shot 5-of-23 from the field in one of his worst outings in the postseason.

However, he made a clutch jumper with 27.0 seconds remaining in Game 2 that gave the Phoenix Suns a one-point lead. Additionally, Booker calmly nailed all seven of his free throws in the fourth quarter.

For Game 3, the 24-year-old will have to shake off his shooting woes, especially in a hostile environment. The Phoenix Suns will need him to get going early as the LA Clippers are likely going to start Patrick Beverley on him for the second straight game. Beverley was a thorn on his side the whole night and was the primary reason for Booker’s struggles.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers Preview

Patrick Beverley #21, Paul George #13, and Terance Mann #14 react during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The LA Clippers will have to show their resilience in the 2021 NBA Playoffs once more if they hope to reach their first NBA Finals. Even without Kawhi Leonard for the second time in the series and Serge Ibaka out for the rest of the postseason, they fought against all odds and nearly got a crucial win on the road.

They will have to play with a sense of urgency from the start of Game 3 in order to make this a series. They had a good start on Tuesday but couldn’t sustain their effort, and the Phoenix Suns went on a run that kept the LA Clippers in their rear-view mirror for most of the game.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will likely retain the same starters for Game 3, given how well they played with Beverley and Ivica Zubac starting.

Key Player - Paul George

It’s unfortunate that Paul George’s excellent crunch-time performance in the final few minutes of Game 2 will not be remembered. All that people will note is how he missed two free throws with 7.8 seconds to go. The seven-time All-Star scored nine points in the final 2:41 of the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns, including a pullup jumper with 22.2 seconds remaining to give the LA Clippers a 103-102 lead.

George will have to put his free-throw shooting woes (5-of-10 from the line in Game 2) behind him when he takes the floor for Game 3. All eyes will be on him once more with Leonard unlikely to return in time.

The Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges has done an excellent job defending George, so his LA Clippers’ teammates will have to help him start the game on a high note.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac

Suns vs Clippers Match Prediction

Chris Paul #3 dribbles against the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers are in desperation mode again, but they are going to be calmer this time around. With the crowd behind them, they should be able to start the game with a lot of energy and execute their offense more smoothly.

But the Phoenix Suns are probably just as determined to get off on the right foot from the beginning. With Paul’s potential return, this will be a more organized team on offense and will have a stronger perimeter defense.

Both coaches have been on point in making adjustments on the fly and it will be up to the players to execute their game plan well. However, Paul’s presence could be the major difference here. Expect the Phoenix Suns to go 3-0 up against the LA Clippers, who will miss Leonard more than they think they will. But if Paul is out, give this game to the Clippers.

Where to watch Suns vs Clippers?

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will be televised nationally by ESPN. For international audiences, the game will be livestreamed on NBA League Pass.

