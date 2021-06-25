Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - June 26th 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are looking to tie the Western Conference Finals series with a win in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

Saturday’s encounter will be almost as crucial as Game 3 with the Clippers hoping to avoid a 3-1 deficit that would put them on the brink of elimination. They won 106-92 on Thursday behind a total team effort on both ends of the court.

Paul George, who almost had a triple-double with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 3, will be tasked with leading the LA Clippers once more with two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard likely out for Game 4.

Leonard is day-to-day and it’s highly probable that he won’t be suiting up for the LA Clippers anytime soon.

Thursday’s loss was the first for the Phoenix Suns since the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They were on a nine-game winning streak in the postseason and had just swept the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals.

Chris Paul returned to the Suns’ lineup after missing two games while in the league’s COVID-19 protocols but he had a difficult time putting the ball in the basket. At the same time, Devin Booker struggled from the field, making just five of his 21 attempts.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Saturday, June 26th, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, June 27th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Suns Head Coach Monty Williams speaks to his team.

Coach Monty Williams will have to make adjustments to his approach for Game 4 if the Phoenix Suns want to take back control of the series. Whether that’s through a starting lineup change, a strategy change or both, Williams will have to do something different on Saturday.

One of the most important assignments for Williams and his coaching staff is how they can free Booker from Patrick Beverley’s stingy defense. Beverley has frustrated the Phoenix Suns guard into 10-of-37 shooting the past two games.

The Suns will need a more concerted effort to free him up if they are going to win Game 4.

The status of Cameron Payne, who tweaked his ankle in Game 3 and did not return, will be closely watched. The Phoenix Suns need him, so that Paul won’t have to exert too much after coming back from a bout with COVID-19.

Key Player - Chris Paul

It’s unclear who played worse between Chris Paul and Devin Booker as they each made just five field goals and combined to miss 40 shots. Paul had 15 points and 12 assists but recorded a team-high four turnovers.

Chris Paul and Paul George chirping between plays 👀 pic.twitter.com/JthzMBY72U — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2021

Paul missed his first six shots before hitting one in the second quarter. After being absent for two games and not playing for almost two weeks, the 11-time All-Star looked gassed during the latter stages of the game.

For the Phoenix Suns to take Game 4 from the LA Clippers, Paul will have to take control of the offense like he did in the Nuggets series.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Jae Crowder l Power Forward - Cameron Johnson l Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers Preview

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

Winning Game 3 was the third straight time during the 2021 NBA Playoffs that the LA Clippers took the third game of a series after losing the first two. It shows the resilience of the team, but also coach Tyronn Lue’s ingenuity and intuitiveness in making adjustments before and during games.

What’s more amazing for the LA Clippers is how they’ve been able to sustain their success by winning three of their last five games without Leonard.

Paul George has taken the brunt of the responsibility with their leader gone and he has responded with averages of 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per outing over the last five contests for the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

If there was an LA Clippers player who stepped up much more than George has, it’s Reggie Jackson. The 31-year-old has put up 23.0 points on a sizzling 53.7 percent shooting from the field with 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals a night in Leonard’s absence.

There are only 2 players in NBA history to average 3+ three-pointers on 65 TS% in a single playoff run (min 15 games):



1. Steph Curry in 2017

2. Reggie Jackson in 2021



Reggie is averaging 18 PPG on 51/42/88% this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OGL1D6EDIV — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 25, 2021

On Thursday, Jackson scored 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to prevent a Phoenix Suns comeback. The LA Clippers will need Jackson to keep playing at this level in order to extend the series, particularly in Game 4 to turn this into a best-of-three affair.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley l Small Forward - Terance Mann l Power Forward - Paul George l Center - Ivica Zubac

Suns vs Clippers Match Prediction

The chess match between the coaches continues as the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers coaches make their adjustments for Game 4.

Don’t be surprised if Lue sticks to the lineup he used in Game 3 and Williams elevates Cameron Johnson, who was quickly inserted after a slow Suns start on Thursday, to the starting lineup to counter.

Booker will have more freedom as his teammates set multiple picks to free him up. Paul should play much better on Saturday as well, but the defensive duo of Beverley and Terance Mann will continue to hound and force them to take tough shots.

The Phoenix Suns will have no answer for George as the seven-time All-Star puts the LA Clippers on his back again.

Expect the Phoenix Suns to bounce back and keep this game close. Ultimately, this game should go to the LA Clippers, who will prove their resiliency in the postseason once again.

Where to Watch Suns vs Clippers?

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals pitting the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will be shown on national television by ESPN. International audiences can watch the game via NBA League Pass.

