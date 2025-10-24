Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will face the LA Clippers for their second game of the 2025-26 season. This will be one of 12 NBA games scheduled for Friday.

The 2024-25 season was nothing short of a failure for Phoenix as the team failed to reach the playoffs despite fielding a core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Over the summer, the team has made several changes, trading Durant to the Rockets to acquire Jalen Green.

The Suns also added much-needed depth with the acquisitions of Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, Nigel Hayes-Davis and Mark Williams.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have also upgraded the roster after crashing out of the first round of the playoffs last season. The team acquired Bradley Beal on a two-year deal and also brought back Chris Paul. Moreover, they acquired front-court depth by signing Brook Lopez and trading for John Collins.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game details

The Suns-Clippers game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET from Intuit Dome. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the matchup on AZFamily, Suns+ and FDSSC. Alternatively, the game can be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers betting lines

Moneyline: Suns (+320) vs. Clippers (-425)

Spread: Suns (+9.5) vs. Clippers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Suns (o223.5) -105 vs. Clippers (u223.5) -115

Note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change closer to tipoff.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers preview

The Phoenix Suns are ahead of the Clippers according to their head-to-head record. Out of 243 regular-season meetings between the teams, the Suns have won 142. Moreover, Phoenix has won its last five games against LA.

The team’s latest win against the Clippers came on Mar. 4. The Suns squeaked by with a 119-117 win as Kevin Durant recorded 34 points and seven rebounds. Ivica Zubac led the way for the Clippers with 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers predicted starting lineups

Suns

G: Devin Booker | G: Grayson Allen | F: Dillon Brooks | F: Ryan Dunn | C: Oso Ighodaro

Clippers

G: James Harden | G: Bradley Beal | F: Kawhi Leonard | F: Derrick Jones Jr. | C: Ivica Zubac

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers betting tips

Devin Booker has an over/under of 28.5 points for Friday’s game against the Clippers. Booker has averaged 27.0 points in his last five meetings with the Clippers, making the under the safer bet for Friday.

Meanwhile, James Harden has an over/under of 21.5 points for Friday’s game. He has been stellar against Phoenix, averaging 23.6 points in his last five games against the team, making taking the over the safer bet.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers prediction

Bookmakers have the Clippers as the favorites to win Friday’s game. The Clippers shockingly lost their season opener against the Utah Jazz and will be looking to bounce back from that loss.

Our prediction: The Clippers to win.

