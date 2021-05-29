Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers - 5 things we have learned from the first 3 games of the series | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Following a 109-95 victory, the LA Lakers have a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their 2021 NBA playoffs first-round matchup. The first-round encounter between two of the best teams in the Western Conference continues to be one of the league’s most entertaining postseason series.

The defense that the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns have displayed has been championship-material, with neither team shooting better than 46.5% and scoring more than 109 points so far. Chris Paul’s shoulder injury has unfortunately kept fans from enjoying an even more competitive battle between the two Western Conference teams.

Devin Booker (#1) looks to pass against Kyle Kuzma (#0).

Before Game 4 kicks off on Sunday, let’s have a look at the five things we’ve learned about the series so far:

#1 LeBron James at 80% is still better than most players

LeBron James has been coasting through the first three games against the Phoenix Suns. It appears as if he’s conserving himself for the crucial moments in games, where he needs to take over.

After missing a chunk of games in the regular season due to a right ankle sprain, it’s clear James is not yet 100%, but he’s been a big difference-maker. He has a positive plus/minus in each of the LA Lakers’ three postseason games (+31 total) against the Phoenix Suns, and that includes the Game 1 loss as well. He’s the only player from both teams to achieve that.

In the 2021 playoffs, James is averaging a pedestrian (by his standards) 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and two steals per game. Even if the LA Lakers superstar hasn’t been his team's best player in the series, he has been their most consistent. The timing of his shots, his defensive stops and the leadership he has shown on the floor are evidence of his impact in the series.

#2 Deandre Ayton is a future star

Anthony Davis and LeBron James block out Deandre Ayton.

The LA Lakers have three bigs - Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond and Marc Gasol - to throw at Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. But no matter who’s guarding him, Ayton has been up to the challenge.

In three games against the defending champions, the 22-year-old has put up 21.7 points on an insane 82.1% shooting from the field and has tallied 12.3 rebounds per game. With no other Phoenix Suns big man keeping up with the LA Lakers’ three-headed monster, Ayton has tallied 40 minutes per game.

The Phoenix Suns have a star in their ranks and it’s exciting to see what else he has in store in the coming games this postseason, and how much better he could be in the coming years.

#3 The LA Lakers roster is as versatile as they were last year

Last year, the LA Lakers' championship-winning squad was lauded for its ability to play big and small equally well. After an off-season roster overhaul, many doubted whether the Lakers could be as versatile.

Injuries to several key players during the season prevented the LA Lakers from proving the doubters wrong.

First career playoff win for @AndreDrummond



15 points

12 rebounds

It's pretty obvious Marc Gasol should be playing over Andre Drummond. Floor spacing is completely different with him on the court. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2021

But after three games against the Phoenix Suns, it looks as if the LA Lakers’ new pieces are rediscovering their mojo, especially when they’re playing two big men at the same time.

Whether it’s the Davis-Drummond power combo, the Davis-Gasol finesse duo or the James-Davis All-Star couple, the defending champions have found a way to maximize their strengths. The Phoenix Suns have been at the receiving end in the past two games.

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel is still figuring out how to include Montrezl Harrell in the power mix. But the addition of Dennis Schroder has paid off rich dividends, as he is a speedy playmaker who can create shots whenever needed.

#4 An aggressive Anthony Davis is a sight to behold

Anthony Davis (#3) attempts a shot over Deandre Ayton (#22).

After a poor performance in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, Davis vowed to play better. And the 6' 10" LA Lakers power forward has stayed true to his words.

In the last two games, Davis has averaged 34 points, 10.5 boards, 3.5 dimes, one steal and two blocks. He’s also scoring nearly 50% of his shots from the field and making an average of 15 free throws in 17.5 attempts.

Davis has been a force to be reckoned with for two straight games. In Game 3, he played through an injury to put up 18 big points in the decisive third quarter. That is the AD that was seen in the bubble last season. For the LA Lakers to have a successful title defense, they will need Davis to play at this level for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.campaign.

#5 The Phoenix Suns have been overreliant on Chris Paul

The LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns series became one-sided almost as soon as Chris Paul injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Game 1.

Since then, the Lakers have won six of the last ten quarters and tied twice. That means the Suns have only won two quarters in the absence of their 16-year veteran, who is down with injury.

Chris Paul perfect lob for the Ayton slam 🙌pic.twitter.com/6cUq3Qx5iA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2021

Paul’s injury is limiting the movement of his right arm, and there’s very little he can do on the court because of that. Even his patented medium-range jumper has abandoned him. Without Paul calling the shots in crucial moments, the Phoenix Suns have not won a single fourth quarter in the series.

The Phoenix Suns’ only hope is that Chris Paul heals in time for the crucial Game 4 on Sunday that could determine their postseason fate.