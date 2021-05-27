Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers played with added tenacity against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to claim Game 2 109-102 and level the series. The Purple and Gold will now have a chance to leverage home advantage at Staples Center for the next two matchups.

The Phoenix Suns were left trailing for the majority of the first half two nights ago but an inspired effort in the fourth quarter allowed them to tie the scores. Even though Monty Williams' men eventually lost out, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton left their imprint, combining for over 50 points for a second consecutive time.

For the LA Lakers, it was largely about the comeback story of their forwards. Anthony Davis exploded for 34 points and 10 rebounds while Andre Drummond had a double-double. LeBron James orchestrated the team's offense and even managed to nail a dagger three-pointer in the final minute of the game.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul (left) with a taped shoulder

Chris Paul's fitness continues to be a major concern for the Phoenix Suns. Paul played 21 minutes in Game 2, only seven of which came in the second half. His right shoulder may not have entirely healed yet, but Paul is listed as probable for tonight's matchup.

Abdel Nader is the only player to miss out for the Suns. Nader has been sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers do not have any injuries to report as of now. None of their players suffered any niggles in Game 2 either. Unless an incident takes place during team practice, the Purple and Gold should have a completely healthy squad for tonight's fixture.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Monty Williams will have to take a call on Chris Paul's playing time, but the latter is likely to start the game for the Phoenix Suns. The in-form Devin Booker will slot alongside Paul to complete the backcourt. Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton will form the rest of the starting lineup.

Cameron Payne turned up in Paul's absence in Game 2 and his services will be called upon again off the bench. Both Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric will also get decent playing time due to their two-way ability.

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder redeemed himself with a good shooting display on Tuesday and he'll start again tonight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled from the field so far and he'll aim to follow in Schroder's footsteps. Meanwhile, the frontcourt trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond will look to trouble the Phoenix Suns' interior defense again.

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel decided to roll with Marc Gasol as the backup center in Game 2 instead of Montrezl Harrell and that may be the case tonight as well. Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker will play a crucial role because of their defensive ability.

Kyle Kuzma has had forgetful outings in the first two games of the series, but he'll get a chance to redeem himself again. Wes Matthews may also see minutes down the stretch due to his 3-and-D ability.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

Also read: Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs