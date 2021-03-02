Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will travel to Staples Center tonight to take on the LA Lakers in what is expected to be an enthralling clash between 2 Western Conference heavyweights. The Suns are 4th in the West with a 22-11 record, while the Lakers are two spots ahead of them in 2nd, with a 24-11 record.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have managed to remain injury-free lately and head coach Monty Williams will have the full roster available for tonight's game. European power forward Dario Saric was on a minutes restriction against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Suns' last game. But he is expected to play a bigger role at Staples Center.

LA Lakers

Star power forward Anthony Davis continues to miss games due to the Achilles issue he sustained. He is targeting a late March return. All other players will be available for selection for head coach Frank Vogel.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Twice in one month!



Congrats to WC Player of the Week, @DevinBook! #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/gDGY515s9z — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 1, 2021

Phoenix Suns will start the game with the star guard duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while Mikal Bridges and Frank Kaminsky will make the front court. Off-season acquisition Jae Crowder will share minutes with Kaminsky at the 4. He has been a solid presence on the defensive end, averaging 5 rebounds and a steal in limited minutes of action.

DeAndre Ayton will start at center for the Phoenix Suns. He has been in good form this season, putting up 14.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

LA Lakers

MVP candidate LeBron James will start at point guard, with Dennis Schroeder playing at the shooting guard position. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris will be at the forward positions, with Spanish big Marc Gasol starting at center.

Montrezl Harrell has been the difference-maker for the LA Lakers off the bench this season, averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Kyle Kuzma has been effective in limited minutes as well, tallying 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per match.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Devin Booker, G - Chris Paul, F - Frank Kaminsky, F - Mikal Bridges, C - DeAndre Ayton

LA Lakers

G - Dennis Schroder, G - LeBron James , F - Markieff Morris, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , C - Marc Gasol

