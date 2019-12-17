Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 17th December 2019

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 17th December 2019 10:30 PM (ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Phoenix Suns (11-15): 110-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (16th December)

Los Angeles Clippers (20-8): 106-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls (14th December)

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns fell to a 110-111 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers last night, and the team has now lost three consecutive games. However, despite slipping to 11-15 for the season, the Suns are just one game off the final playoff spot that is currently occupied by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After missing the past 25 games through suspension, the Suns will also be provided with a significant boost tonight as Deandre Ayton makes his long-awaited return. Ayton was named to the 2019 All-Rookie First Team after averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in his first season, and he will be eager to impress on his return.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is on course to make his first All-Star appearance

Devin Booker has missed Phoenix's last two defeats, but the Suns are hopeful of having him back tonight. Through 24 appearances this season, Booker is averaging 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists - and his participation will be key to the Suns' chances in Los Angeles.

Suns Predicted Lineup:

Kelly Oubre Jr., Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton, Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

After picking up four consecutive wins over the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Clippers suffered a surprise defeat on Saturday to the struggling Bulls.

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, and Lou Williams all missed the loss due to injury, but despite that, Doc Rivers' team still has plenty of momentum heading into tonight's game.

Los Angeles has lost just one of its opening 14 games at Staples Center this season, while only five teams are averaging more than the Clippers' 105.0 points per game. With games to come against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, Rivers' team will be looking to start their week off on the right note.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has returned to form over the past two weeks

Following a rough patch of form at the end of November, Paul George has been excellent for the Clippers over the past two weeks. The 29-year-old is just one game removed from dropping a season-high 46 points on the Timberwolves, and he enters this clash averaging 24.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Clippers Predicted Lineup:

Maurice Harkless, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Paul George, Terance Mann

Suns vs Clippers Match Prediction

While injuries remain an ongoing issue, Los Angeles enters the game well-rested, while Phoenix is coming off a tough night against the Trail Blazers. The Clippers have also been excellent at home so far this season, and Rivers' men should come away with the win.

Where to Watch Suns vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Arizona from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.