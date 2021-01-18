Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies are set to meet in a battle between two NBA Western Conference playoff hopefuls.

The Grizzlies have overcome injury trouble and currently hold a 6-6 record, which is good for 10th in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Suns sit as high as 4th in the West, with a record of 7-4, and are exceeding expectations so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, 18th January 2021 - 5:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 19th January 2021 - 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns added Chris Paul this offseason, and he has been a very good acquisition for the franchise in the early weeks of the new campaign.

CP3's impact on the game transcends numbers. His leadership, playmaking, and defense have given the Suns an enormous boost. While it is still early, they have gone from playoff contenders to one of the better teams in a stacked conference.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been absolutely sensational for the Phoenix Suns so far this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

While his efficiency from beyond the arc could still improve, Booker continues to deliver in clutch time for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Main man Ja Morant's early return from injury seems to have rejuvenated the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team's offense has been fluent so far, even without the presence of key players such as Jaren Jackson. Brandon Clarke has impressed this season, becoming a big factor on both ends of the floor.

Although they are placed 10th in the West, the Grizzlies are 0.500. Now that their injury troubles seem to be behind them, Memphis will be looking to push for top 8 seed and make the postseason.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Ja Morant's impact on this team cannot be overstated. The 21-year-old's playmaking allows him to create easy buckets for his teammates and elevates the team's offense.

Morant reportedly stepped up his rehab in a bid to return a week early from his ankle injury, and the Memphis Grizzlies have matched his exceptional effort.

While Morant's 3-point shooting and defense requires work, his scoring and distribution continue to drive Memphis forward.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies fixture is likely to be a close one. The Suns appear to be the better team on the defensive end and they will go into this game as the favorites.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies?

For those in the US, this game will broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

