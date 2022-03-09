Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will continue their homestand as they host the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena for their final meeting of the season on March 9th.

Coming off a 102-99 win against the Orlando Magic, the Suns have managed to stay their course in the absence of some key players. With a 52-13 record, the Phoenix Suns continue their stay at the top of the West.

The Miami Heat are also coming off a win. Beating the Houston Rockets 123-106, the Heat have extended their winning streak to three games as they improved to a 44-22 record.

The Miami Heat emerged as winners in their first matchup against the Phoenix Suns. With a golden opportunity to sweep the Suns at home, Miami will look to dominate this shorthanded Phoenix team.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 9th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, March 10th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker has missed the last four games for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have continued to establish why they have the best record in the league as they add another win to their league-best 52-13 record.

Although their recent run of games has seen the Suns lose two of their last three games, Phoenix has done a great job of staying afloat without their key players.

The Suns will see Chris Paul and Devin Booker out for the foreseeable future. Although Booker might return to action soon as he exits health and safety protocols, Paul is expected to be out until the playoffs at least.

While this would put Phoenix in a precarious position, the side has managed to rally around these injuries and perform regardless.

With players such as Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Cameron Payne stepping up, the Suns could confidently display their depth even without their superstars.

Key Player - Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne scans the floor to make a play

Cameron Payne will be a key player for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming road game against the Miami Heat.

Payne stepped into the starting rotation to fill in for Chris Paul's absence. While these are big shoes to fill, the Suns backup guard has done a great job of facilitating Phoenix's offense in Paul's stead.

Payne recorded 18 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in the game against the Orlando Magic. What is even more fascinating about these numbers is that he has been consistently productive for the side.

With the keys to Phoenix's offense in his hands, Cameron Payne will have his work cut out for him against the Miami Heat's defensive intensity.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat will head into their next matchup on the back of a terrific run of games. Extending their winning streak to three games following the win against the Rockets, the Heat have seen a stretch where they have beaten some of the best teams in the East.

With four wins in their last five games, Miami have looked like an extremely competitive side as they head into the final stretch of games of the regular-season.

Gradually rounding out into form, the Heat have also enjoyed the return of Kyle Lowry to the lineup and the debut of Victor Oladipo as he makes his comeback from injury.

As all the pieces fall into place for Miami, they look like a formidable side as they head into their next game.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo attempts to block DeMar DeRozan

Bam Adebayo will be a key player for the Miami Heat in their upcoming home fixture against the Suns.

While Miami have a lot of arrows in their quiver offensively, Bam is the defensive anchor for the side. Adebayo makes use of his athleticism to guard multiple positions while also snatching rebounds. This makes him an invaluable asset for the Heat.

In the upcoming game against Phoenix, Adebayo will have his hands full with Deandre Ayton. Bam will have to be dominant on the rebounding end while forcing Ayton into making bad decisions with the ball if the Heat are to guarantee victory.

While other facets in Miami's defense will also play a role, Adebayo will have to focus on protecting the rim against Phoenix.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Suns vs Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

While both teams are coming off wins, the Heat hold a significant advantage at home and have built up a lot more momentum after beating some of the best teams in the East.

Additionally, Miami will also be at full strength with the return of both Lowry and Oladipo. Meanwhile, the Suns will be severely shorthanded as Paul recovers from injury.

Overall, the Heat have a better chance of walking away with a win. But given Phoenix's ability to execute even without key players, it is unlikely that the game will be an easy win for Miami.

Where to watch Suns vs Heat game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will receive local coverage on Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY 790 as well.

