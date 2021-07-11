Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 11th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 3 

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to defend their home court when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to Fiserv Forum for Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Suns will be looking to extend their advantage by winning the match and taking a 3-0 series lead.

The Phoenix Suns made history in Game 2 by becoming just the third side to bury 20 3s in an NBA Finals game. They won the tie 118-108, courtesy of a team effort.

Devin Booker led the scorers with 31 points and a record seven threes, joining 10 other players to go third on the all-time list for most shots made from beyond the arc in a Finals game.

Mikal Bridges and veteran leader Chris Paul chipped in with 27 and 23 points, respectively, as all of the Suns' starters recorded double-digit scores on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, were carried by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 42 points to go with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. The team's other two stars, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, struggled massively, combining for just 28 points on 12-of-37 shooting from the floor (combined).

The Bucks started strong and were looking like the more aggressive side early on but failed to keep up with the Suns' lethal shooting.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Torrey Craig

The Phoenix Suns have ruled Dario Saric out for Game 3 because of an ACL injury he suffered during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig, who suffered a serious knee injury after a collision with former Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2, is listed as probable for Sunday's fixture.

The Suns have said that Craig has structural damage to his knee but will continue to consider him day-to-day for now.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have sidelined Donte DiVincenzo for Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The guard suffered a foot injury in the first-round series against the Miami Heat and will be out for the rest of the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are expected to deploy the same starting five they did in the opening two games of the series.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will play as guards, while forwards Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will continue to partner center Deandre Ayton on the frontcourt.

Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson will likely receive more playing time among the Phoenix Suns reserves than they usually do, with Torrey Craig unlikely to return to the lineup.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks, too, are expected to deploy their regular starting five players for Game 3.

The backcourt will feature Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, while PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis will likely play the most rotation minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks - Predicted Starting 5

Phoenix Suns

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks

G Jrue Holiday, G Khris Middleton, F PJ Tucker, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

