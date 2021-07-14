Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 14, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to tie their NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns at two wins apiece when the teams face off in Game 4 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. After losing the first two games of this year’s finals, the Bucks took Game 3 by force with a 120-100 victory on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back with his second consecutive 40-10 game, scoring 41 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He looked completely healed from the hyperextended knee he suffered in the Atlanta Hawks series two weeks ago. The Bucks used a 16-0 run towards the end of the third quarter to put the game out of reach, with Jrue Holiday starring in the period with four 3-pointers.

The Phoenix Suns still have the upper hand with a 2-1 lead and could take a more comfortable and nearly insurmountable 3-1 advantage if they win on Wednesday. To do that, they will need Devin Booker to snap out of his Game 3 struggles when he scored just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Jaxson Hayes #10 passes the ball around Dario Saric #20

The Phoenix Suns have Dario Saric on their injury report for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Saric went down with a torn ACL in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and will be out for the rest of the series.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the big man, who will likely be out for a year with the injury, crippling the Suns in the finals in the process.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo #0 shoots a free throw

Donte DiVincenzo remains on the Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report.

The 24-year-old is out for the season after undergoing left ankle surgery to repair a torn ligament. He has been sidelined since injuring the ankle against the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Since Saric's injury, Frank Kaminsky has come in to spell Deandre Ayton when he needs a breather. Though he wasn’t effective and rarely saw playing time in the first two games, Kaminsky had six points on 3-of-5 shooting in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

When Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams decides to go small ball during Ayton’s rest periods, they can put Cameron Johnson in as a stretch 5.

Milwaukee Bucks

DiVincenzo’s minutes as a starter have gone to P.J. Tucker, moving Khris Middleton to the two-guard spot that was vacated.

Pat Connaughton has gobbled up most of the backup shooting guard minutes. The injury to DiVincenzo has limited coach Mike Budenholzer’s options this postseason, especially when the starters need a breather. Fortunately, Connaughton has been playing well in the NBA Finals, giving the team a much-needed boost off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns:

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

