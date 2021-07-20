Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - July 20th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks will have a chance to clinch this year's championship when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night. A herculean comeback allowed Mike Budenholzer's men to beat the Suns on the road and take a 3-2 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns shot 55.2% from the field, 68.5% from downtown and 91% from the charity stripe in Game 5. Devin Booker scored 40 points again, Deandre Ayton had 20 and 10, while Chris Paul finished with 21 points and 11 assists. Somehow, none of this mattered as the Milwaukee Bucks emerged with the win.

As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been for the Bucks, Jrue Holiday was the true difference-maker on Saturday. Holiday has been good on defense throughout the NBA Finals, but he unlocked his offensive potential in Game 5, scoring 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting. He also made the clutch steal in the fourth quarter that resulted in an iconic alley-oop finish by Giannis.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric remains the only Phoenix Suns player on the sidelines after suffering a right ACL tear during Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols just hours before Game 5 tip-off. Thanasis continues to remain in isolation and will miss Game 6 as well. Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle surgery) will be the only other absentee for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

It's largely up to the Phoenix Suns' backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker to save the season. They will be complemented by Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder, who've both turned up with crucial contributions in games. Deandre Ayton will complete the starting lineup.

All the wayyyyyy pic.twitter.com/kGk2HIX0GU — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 18, 2021

No changes are expected as far as the usage of bench players is concerned with head coach Monty Williams sticking to a rotation of eight players. Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig are the only second-unit players guaranteed to feature in this matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday will be hoping to build on his performance from Saturday. The same goes for Khris Middleton, whom some consider to be in the running for NBA Finals MVP. PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the starting five.

Inside the Valley Oop. pic.twitter.com/VcPstK0lrE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 19, 2021

Pat Connaughton has become a reliable shooter off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks and averaged over 30 minutes per game in this series. Bobby Portis has been a useful contributor too. Jeff Teague could feature in the rotation as well.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - PJ Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

