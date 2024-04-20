Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

The Phoenix Suns did just enough to finish the regular season as the No. 6 seed and set a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns beat the Timberwolves on the final day of the regular season to earn the sixth seed, while also preventing Minnesota from finishing as the second seed.

Phoenix dominated the season series over the Timberwolves, winning all three matchups by an average margin of 16.3 points. Minnesota has only won one of the last 10 games against the Suns. The last time the Timberwolves got back-to-back victories over Phoenix was during the 2018-19 season.

Let's look at the score and details of the Suns-Timberwolves season series:

Nov.. 15, 2023 Suns def. Timberwolves 133-115 in Phoenix

April 5, 2024 Suns def. Timberwolves 97-87 in Phoenix

April 14, 2024 Suns def. Timberwolves 125-106 in Minnesota

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves stats and top performers

The Phoenix Suns endured a bunch of injuries this season, specifically Bradley Beal in the early parts of the campaign. Beal picked up the slack towards the final stretch of the season, while Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been great for the Suns.

Booker also dealt with foot and ankle issues but still ended the season with 68 games. The Suns were the models for inconsistency in this campaign and should look forward to facing a young Minnesota Timberwolves team.

Here's what the Suns trio are averaging this season:

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Devin Booker 68 27.1 4.5 6.9 0.9 0.4 2.6 49.2 36.4 88.6 Kevin Durant 75 27.1 6.6 5.0 0.9 1.2 3.2 52.3 41.3 85.6 Bradley Beal 53 18.2 4.4 5.0 1.0 0.5 2.5 51.3 43.0 81.3

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves held the No. 1 seed for most of the season. The Timberwolves struggled a bit after the All-Star break followed by an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anthony Edwards has carried the Timberwolves for the entire campaign, playing through injuries and just bulldozing people. Rudy Gobert is the likely winner of the Defensive Player of the Year, while KAT remains the best shooting big man in the NBA.

Here are the averages of the Timberwolves "Big 3" this season:

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Anthony Edwards 79 25.9 5.4 5.1 1.3 0.5 3.1 46.1 35.7 83.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 62 21.8 8.3 3.0 0.7 0.7 2.9 50.4 41.6 87.3 Rudy Gobert 76 14.0 12.9 1.3 0.7 2.1 1.6 66.2 0.0 63.8

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Last 5 Game Results

Phoenix Suns last five games

The Suns finished the season on a three-game losing streak and a 3-2 record in their final five games. The Suns lost to the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Clippers but bounced back to topple the Clippers, Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves last five games

The Minnesota Timberwolves also went 3-2 in their last five contests of the regular season. The Timberwolves trounced the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks, while failing to beat the Denver Nuggets and the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves schedule

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the homecourt advantage over the Phoenix Suns due to having a better record. However, the Suns should feel confident heading into their first-round series after dominating the Timberwolves for the entire season.

Here's the schedule for the Suns-Timberwolves matchup:

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1

April 20, 3:30 PM ET

ESPN

Target Center, Minnesota

Game 2 April 23, 7:30 PM ET TNT Target Center, Minnesota

Game 3 April 26, 10:30 PM ET ESPN Footprint Center, Phoenix Game 4 April 28, 9:30 PM ET TNT Footprint Center, Phoenix

Game 5* April 30, TBD TBD Target Center, Minnesota

Game 6* May 2, TBD TBD Footprint Center, Phoenix

Game 7* May 4, TBD TNT Target Center, Minnesota



* - If necessary | TBD - To be determined

