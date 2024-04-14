Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns are scheduled to visit the Target Center for a Western Conference showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Presently, the Suns hold the seventh position in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record, whereas the Timberwolves secure the second spot with an impressive 56-25 record.

This upcoming game marks the third encounter between the two teams, with the Suns claiming victory in the previous two matchups, each time by a double-digit margin. The Phoenix Suns have demonstrated a solid performance, ranking 10th in the NBA with an average of 116.1 points per game. Impressively, they maintain a team shooting percentage of 49.2 from the floor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed remarkable success, amassing 56 victories thus far in the season. Their offense maintains a respectable standing, ranking 18th in the NBA with an average of 113.1 points per game, coupled with a solid 38.7 % shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leading the charge for the team is shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who boasts impressive statistics including 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, while showcasing a shooting split of 46.1/35.8/83.5.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 14

The Phoenix Suns have listed two players on their injury report: Drew Eubanks is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness and will be evaluated nearing the morning shoot-around to be cleared for the game.

Meanwhile, Damion Lee will remain sidelined with a knee injury. Coach Frank Vogel mentioned on Wednesday that Lee has shown promising progress. Although his return isn't anticipated before the conclusion of the regular season, the Suns remain optimistic about his potential comeback during the playoffs.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee out knee Drew Eubanks questionable right ankle

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for April 14

The Wolves have listed three players on their injury report: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Anthony Edwards (illness) are questionable, while Jaylen Clark (Achilles) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Karl-Anthony Towns questionable knee Anthony Edwards questionable illness Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined for 18 consecutive games due to a torn left meniscus that required surgery. Supporters rejoiced as the All-Star returned to the starting lineup after a month-long absence.

Their excitement peaked when Towns made a critical 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining, helping the Timberwolves secure a thrilling 101-100 lead.

Towns, who underwent surgery four weeks ago, had been officially upgraded to questionable for Friday's game. His clearance for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities on Tuesday signaled a significant step forward in his recovery process. However, he returns to the injury report for injury management.