Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves square off against the Phoenix Suns in a tantalizing 2021-22 NBA season game set to take place tonight at the Target Center.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a 129-102 loss against the LA Clippers, which saw MVP candidate Paul George score 23 points and grab nine rebounds against them. The Suns, meanwhile, defeated the Houston Rockets 115-89 in their last game.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns' big man rotation is hit by the injury bug

Power forward Dario Saric has been sidelined for a long-term duration due to a knee injury, while starting center DeAndre Ayton will be a game-time decision due to a lower leg problem.

All other players will be available for selection for the game against Anthony Edwards and co.

Player Status Reason Dario Saric Out Knee DeAndre Ayton Game-time decision Lower leg injury

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Anthony Edwards celebrates

As per the team's latest injury report, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have the complete squad at their disposal for tonight's game.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Monty Williams is expected to deploy the highly talented backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, with Mikal Bridges starting at the 3. Jae Crowder will start at power forward, while Javale McGee will continue to deputize for DeAndre Ayton at the 5.

Cameron Johnson and Frank Kaminsky are expected to play some major minutes off the bench in front-court roles, while Cameron Payne will lead the second unit's offense as the back-up point guard. Landry Shamet and Abdel Nader averaged 18 and 13 minutes respectively in the Phoenix Suns' last game, and they will come off the bench as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley will start at shooting guard as a defensive stopper, while D'Angelo Russell will run the offense from the point guard position. Anthony Edwards is the favorite to start at small forward, with Jarred Vanderbilt set to start at the 4.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a dismal outing against the LA Clippers as he only managed to score 8 points. The T-Wolves' big man will be looking to redeem himself tonight when he starts at the center position.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

