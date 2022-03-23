Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns, who are likely on their way to the best record in the NBA, will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center. Phoenix are undefeated in their season series against Minnesota and could complete a sweep on Wednesday.

Devin Booker and the Suns have now clinched the Pacific Division with their win over the Sacramento Kings in their last game. Amazingly enough, they just seem to keep on rolling without Chris Paul, the NBA’s top assist-man. They’ll be facing a determined Minnesota team that’s still looking to enter the postseason without any possible complications.

The Minnesota Timberwolves just lost a controversial and critical matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks the other night. Minnesota’s defeat puts them in 7th place, a game behind the 6th seeded Denver Nuggets. If the Wolves retain their current spot, they’ll have to go through a dangerous play-in.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb The Minnesota Timberwolves have secured their second winning season since 2005. The Minnesota Timberwolves have secured their second winning season since 2005. https://t.co/MDSzFtbRXE

Like the Suns, the Timberwolves have been one of the hottest teams in the last 10 games. They’ve only lost twice in their past 10 matches and will be looking to get back into the winning track after Wednesday night’s game.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23rd; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 24th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker has took on the leadership mantle in Chris Paul's absence. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Phoenix Suns have proved their doubters wrong with a strong performance after Chris Paul’s injury. They are 10-4 following CP3’s thumb injury and have kept their foot on the pedal behind Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and the rest of the roster.

"That's been my goal since I got here – to get Phoenix basketball back on the map where it belongs... We wear these uniforms with pride." - @DevinBook

Despite already clinching the Pacific Division, head coach Monty Williams is pushing for the Phoenix Suns to keep it going to sustain their momentum. Playing better than ever has been Devin Booker since the All-Star break. He rightfully deserves MVP consideration with his leadership, scoring and playmaking.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Devin Booker | G - Elfrid Payton | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwovles are still pushing to get the 6th seed in the West and avoid the play-in tournament. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Minnesota Timberwolves were hugely disappointed in their thrilling loss to the Dallas Mavericks. However, they can’t dwell there as they have to get back on track in pursuit of the coveted 6th spot that the Denver Nuggets are currently holding.

Behind Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley, the Timberwolves are showing that they’re for real. They’ve had the best net rating in the NBA in the past 10 days despite their defeat to the Mavs.

PLAY-IN SPOT GUARANTEED…BUT WE'VE GOT BIGGER HOPES

Expect the Timberwolves to erase the bad taste of their latest defeat with a more purposeful effort on Wednesday against the league-leading Suns.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 58-14 -115 Over 236 (-110) -1.5 (105) Minnesota Timberwolves 47-25 -105 Under 236 (-110) +1.5 (-115)

The Phoenix Suns are clearly stronger when they have CP3 in the lineup, but they have been improbably about as dominant without the iconic point guard. Additionally, the Suns’ road record of 28-6 is even better than the Minnesota Timberwolves' 24-12 win-loss slate at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who played against the Mavs despite his questionable status, could miss the game due to a right forearm contusion. The Minnesota Timberwolves could be in for a long night if their superstar big man is sidelined.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Devin Booker is averaging 28.2 points on 52.5% shooting in his last 10 games. The Suns are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games. Phoenix is 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 matchups against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

The Timberwolves are 10-2 versus the spread in their last 12 games. Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread in their last 6 matches at home. The Timberwolves are 8-1, without odds and spreads, in their last 9 games against Western Conference foes.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the better team without Chris Paul than the Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota is only 2-5 this season without the All-Star center. If Towns, who has been ruled questionable, is unable to suit up, Phoenix could extend their five-game winning streak.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Suns’ last 5 games versus the Timberwolves on the road. The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games. The Timberwolves will be going all-out to keep their hopes of an outright playoff birth.

Where to watch the Suns vs Wolves game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Arizona.

