Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will continue their road trip in the 2020-21 NBA with a visit to the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns, who returned to winning ways with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, are fourth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, despite Anthony Edwards' explosive play, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the worst record in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 28th; 9 PM ET.

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won 21 this campaign, a number that took them 58 games to reach last season.

Suns after 32 games, last season and this season:



Phoenix is on pace for a 54-win season if they played 82 games, a winning percentage the Suns haven’t seen since 2009-10 pic.twitter.com/Mg2ti57yYG — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 27, 2021

What has made the Phoenix Suns phenomenal this season has been their ability to get open looks. They have the fifth-best effective field goal rating (56.55%) in the league, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

They could likely continue that trend against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have given up an average of 133 points in their last three outings.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot.

Devin Booker scored 22 points in the Phoneix Suns' win over the Chicago Bulls. He has now scored over 20 points in all but three of his 28 games this season.

Deservingly, Booker made this year's All-Star team, even though it came at the cost of another player dropping out.

Nevertheless, if Booker continues to score at a high level and Chris Paul orchestrates the offense, the Phoenix Suns could cause problems to anyone in a seven-game series.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a defeat to the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. That was their seventh consecutive loss in as many outings, their longest skid of the season.

Unfortunately, the woes for the Minnesota Timberwolves do not seem to be ending any time soon. They are now going to be without Malik Beasley, who served the first of his 12-game suspension on Saturday. Beasley was averaging 20.5 points in just over 33 minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley -- a Most Improved Player candidate -- is being suspended 12 games by the NBA for conduct stemming from charges in offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2021

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

With D'Angelo Russell already out with Injury and now Malik Beasley currently in the midst of a 12-game suspension, Anthony Edwards could see increased game-time.

The number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has shown signs of brilliance but needs to improve his shot selection.

Edwards is shooting 39% on the catch-and-shoot three, which is more than what many scouts expected him to, but is only 29% on pull-up twos. That number needs to significantly improve if the Minnesota Timberwolves are to return to winning ways.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Josh Okogie, F Anthony Edwards, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Karl-Anthony Towns.

Suns vs Timberwolves Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to prevail over the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves. In the absence of the suspended Malik Beasley for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns will have a huge matchup advantage in the backcourt with their two All-Star guards, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Where to watch the Suns vs Timberwolves game?

Local telecast of the game will be on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports North. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.