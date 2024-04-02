  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 1, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 1, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 02, 2024 01:25 GMT
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores for April 1

Monday’s marquee matchup in the NBA happened in Louisiana, where the Phoenix Suns were in town to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. With crucial playoff implications at stake, an all-out war was expected from both teams. Phoenix, which won the first meeting, looked to stay unbeaten versus their hosts and also win the season series.

Behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the visitors roared to a fiery start to open the game. “Book,” in particular, torched the Pels with either his playmaking or scoring. KD was happy to play second fiddle with timely shots. Phoenix raced to a 46-28 advantage after just 12 minutes.

After a frustratingly passive first quarter, Zion Williamson showed more aggressiveness in the next period. He and Trey Murphy III tried to respond for the Pelicans, but what they had wasn't enough. New Orleans' defense has also been shredded in different ways by Booker and his teammates.

Devin Booker ended the first half with 37 points while Kevin Durant contributed 16 to spearhead the Suns' attack. Phoenix led 74-54 as the teams exited for the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant1641101
Jusuf Nurkic8114011
Bradley Beal332101
Grayson Allen714000
Devin Booker3705012
Royce O'Neale030000
Drew Eubanks011010
Bol Bol020000
Eric Gordon311100
Thaddeus Young----------
David Roddy----------
Josh Okogie----------
Nasir Little- - -------
Udoka Azubuike- - --------
Isaiah Thomas- - --------

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson1014002
Herb Jones201200
Jonas Valanciunas940000
CJ McCollum834011
Trey Murphy III1231101
Larry Nance Jr.630000
Nnaji Marshall011000
Jordan Hawkins010000
Dyson Daniels721100
Matt Ryan-----------
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- - --------
E.J. Liddell- - --------
Cody Zeller- - --------

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal 3-pointers tonight

Devin Booker's 37-point explosion was aided by an impressive 6-for-10 clip from behind the arc. KD and Beal combined to hit 4-for-8 from deep in the first half tonight.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?