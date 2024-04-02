Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 1, 2024

Monday’s marquee matchup in the NBA happened in Louisiana, where the Phoenix Suns were in town to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. With crucial playoff implications at stake, an all-out war was expected from both teams. Phoenix, which won the first meeting, looked to stay unbeaten versus their hosts and also win the season series.

Behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the visitors roared to a fiery start to open the game. “Book,” in particular, torched the Pels with either his playmaking or scoring. KD was happy to play second fiddle with timely shots. Phoenix raced to a 46-28 advantage after just 12 minutes.

After a frustratingly passive first quarter, Zion Williamson showed more aggressiveness in the next period. He and Trey Murphy III tried to respond for the Pelicans, but what they had wasn't enough. New Orleans' defense has also been shredded in different ways by Booker and his teammates.

Devin Booker ended the first half with 37 points while Kevin Durant contributed 16 to spearhead the Suns' attack. Phoenix led 74-54 as the teams exited for the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 16 4 1 1 0 1 Jusuf Nurkic 8 11 4 0 1 1 Bradley Beal 3 3 2 1 0 1 Grayson Allen 7 1 4 0 0 0 Devin Booker 37 0 5 0 1 2 Royce O'Neale 0 3 0 0 0 0 Drew Eubanks 0 1 1 0 1 0 Bol Bol 0 2 0 0 0 0 Eric Gordon 3 1 1 1 0 0 Thaddeus Young - - - - - - - - - - David Roddy - - - - - - - - - - Josh Okogie - - - - - - - - - - Nasir Little - - - - - - - - - Udoka Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Thomas - - - - - - - - - -

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 10 1 4 0 0 2 Herb Jones 2 0 1 2 0 0 Jonas Valanciunas 9 4 0 0 0 0 CJ McCollum 8 3 4 0 1 1 Trey Murphy III 12 3 1 1 0 1 Larry Nance Jr. 6 3 0 0 0 0 Nnaji Marshall 0 1 1 0 0 0 Jordan Hawkins 0 1 0 0 0 0 Dyson Daniels 7 2 1 1 0 0 Matt Ryan - - - - - - - - - -- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller - - - - - - - - - -

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal 3-pointers tonight

Devin Booker's 37-point explosion was aided by an impressive 6-for-10 clip from behind the arc. KD and Beal combined to hit 4-for-8 from deep in the first half tonight.