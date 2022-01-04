Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will continue their road trip as they travel from Charlotte to The Big Easy to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The Phoenix Suns will head into the game on the back of a dominant 133-99 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. With the win, the Suns improved to 28-8 on the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, suffered a tough 115-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Monday. The loss sees them fall to 13-24 on the season.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Deandre Ayton continues to be sidelined for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will feature quite a few players from their roster on the injury report as they head into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While there are no new injuries, being under health and safety protocols will continue to see Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader out of the rotation. With two starters and a secondary big man unavailable, the Phoenix Suns will look forward to their return as soon as possible.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson No new updates on the Suns' injury report. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader remain in protocols. No new updates on the Suns' injury report. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader remain in protocols.

The Suns will also see the continued absence of Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric. Both suffered long-term knee injuries and are expected to be out indefinitely.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Deandre Ayton Out Health and Safety Jae Crowder Out Health and Safety JaVale McGee Out Health and Safety Abdel Nader Out Health and Safety Frank Kaminsky Out Knee Dario Saric Out Knee

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson will continue to be sidelined for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will only list four names in their injury report ahead of Tuesday night's matchup.

A new addition to the injury report will be Tomas Satoransky. He has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will see some time away from action.

Didi Louzada will also miss the game after being suspended. A more significant listing in the report is Kira Lewis Jr. After suffering a knee injury, Lewis Jr. is expected to be out for the season.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory The Pelicans have been granted a $1.9 million Disabled Player Exception after Kira Lewis Jr.'s season-ending injury, sources tell @TheAthletic The Pelicans have been granted a $1.9 million Disabled Player Exception after Kira Lewis Jr.'s season-ending injury, sources tell @TheAthletic.

The New Orleans Pelicans will also continue to place Zion Williamson in their injury report. Williamson's recurring foot injury is an obstacle in his return as they await their superstar to make his season debut.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tomas Satoransky Out Health and Safety Didi Louzada Out League Suspension Zion Williamson Out Foot Kira Lewis Jr. Out Knee

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

In the absence of their core players, the Phoenix Suns have had to make a number of adjustments to their starting lineup.

The primary backcourt still consists of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The frontcourt trio has Mikal Bridges as the only regular starter from the team available. In the absence of Crowder and Ayton, the Suns opted to start Cameron Johnson and Jalen Smith.

Moving both into the starting rotation has been effective for the Phoenix Suns. Johnson continues to be a consistent shooter and is capable of executing offensive schemes at a high level. Jalen Smith has also been a solid replacement, but they will miss the overall package that Ayton offers.

Coming off the bench, the talent of Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will continue to be crucial for the side.

New addition Bismack Biyombo has given them a relatively reliable veteran big man as well. Elfrid Payton's return to the rotation also gives them some depth at the guard position.

New Orleans Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

With the majority of their rotation available, the New Orleans Pelicans will be running with most of their usual lineup intact.

Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart will start in the backcourt. The outside shooting of Graham and the defensive and rebounding skills of Hart pair well together.

The frontcourt trio consists of Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas has been one of the best players for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Ingram's return from injury will be key in supporting his efforts. Herbert Jones has also been a solid contributor on the defensive end.

Coming off the bench, Tomas Satoransky and Kira Lewis Jr.'s absence does leave a bit of a hole on the playmaking front. But with players such as Garrett Temple, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the New Orleans Pelicans have some relatively useful pieces in their lineup.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting 5’s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Jalen Smith

New Orleans Pelicans

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra