Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center for Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The 1st-seeded Suns are leading the series 2-1 and will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead before heading home for Game 5.

The Suns have been knocked off as the championship favorites because of Devin Booker's injury and the sudden dominance of the Golden State Warriors. They lost Game 2 at home but then Chris Paul and co. bounced back in Game 3 to take the series lead.

Paul had one of the best playoff games of his career in Game 3 with 28 points and 14 assists on 55% shooting. Although his double-double was impressive, the way he closed the game was even better. Through three quarters, he had 12 assists and just nine points. He then took over in the clutch and dropped 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

- CJ McCollum on Chris Paul

(Via “He’s a Hall of Famer. (He’s) arguably the greatest point guard of all time.”- CJ McCollum on Chris Paul(Via @TheAthletic “He’s a Hall of Famer. (He’s) arguably the greatest point guard of all time.” - CJ McCollum on Chris Paul (Via @TheAthletic ) https://t.co/lwSWWGD5Oa

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are scratching and clawing against their 64-win opponents. Jose Alvarado stepped up, scoring all nine of his points in the fourth period. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are carrying the team on the offensive end, combining for 55.7 points per game on nearly 50% shooting.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Head coach Monty Williams of the Suns talks to Chris Paul

Devin Booker remains out due to his hamstring injury and there is no timeline for his return. Dario Saric is also sidelined for this game as he has been all season long.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Devin Booker Out Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. remain out due to long-term injuries as they have all season long. Williamson and the organization are reportedly disagreeing on whether the third-year pro is ready to play.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 2-1 -140 O 215 -2.5 New Orleans Pelicans (8) 1-2 +120 U 215 +2.5

The Suns are still favored to win this game despite being on the road and the absence of Devin Booker. The Pelicans have a shot at grabbing a win at home and heading back to Arizona for Game 5.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The totals have gone UNDER in all of the Suns' last 5 games. Chris Paul is averaging 12.7 assists per game in this series. The Suns are 8-6 without Devin Booker this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

The totals have gone OVER in 3 of the Pelicans' last 5 games. CJ McCollum is averaging 29.7 points per game. Brandon Ingram is shooting 63% from three-point range in this series.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy Cameron Johnson in the starting lineup in place of Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will be the forward pair as usual. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be the point guard and center, respectively. Cam Payne, JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet will come off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans

The Pelicans will deploy CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones in the backcourt, while Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes form the forward pair. Jonas Valanciunas will retain his center position. Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Devonte' Graham and Naji Marshall could come off the bench.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 26 points per game in this series. The Pelicans are shooting 43% from beyond the arc in this series. The Suns are shooting 30% from beyond the arc in this series.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Cameron Johnson | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

