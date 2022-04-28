Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The series shifts to the Big Easy as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center for Game 6 of their first round playoffs. The Suns won Game 5 at home to take a 3-2 series lead and are a win away from the conference semifinals.

The Suns looked like they were in trouble in the absence of Devin Booker, but they pulled out a 15-point victory in Game 5. Without Booker at the offensive end, coach Monty Williams decided to show the team's defensive prowess.

They held the Pelicans to sub-50% shooting and forced 15 turnovers. Their perimeter defense was incredible as they won the game by double digits despite the Pelicans getting 15 more free throws.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Mikal Bridges was a lockdown defender in Game 5. He held the Pelicans to 7 points on 3-of-17 shooting as the primary defender.



The Pelicans will now try to force a Game 7 on the road to keep their season alive. The duo of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum has been excellent this season, and they will need to be their best for this game in front of their home crowd.

Jose Alvarado has been a gem in this series for coach Willie Green. He has defended superstar point guard Chris Paul at a high level, making the series an even matchup with to his ability to lock CP3 down.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jose Alvarado forces ANOTHER 8-second Violation on CP3 Jose Alvarado forces ANOTHER 8-second Violation on CP3 😱 https://t.co/SUWuVUBs35

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker and Dario Saric remain out due to a hamstring injury and ACL tear, respectively. Booker has no timeline for return so far, but the franchise expects him to return in the ongoing postseason, or else their title hopes might go down the drain. Saric, meanwhile, has been out for the entire season.

Player Name Status Reason Devin Booker Out Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. continue to be out. Lewis Jr. is suffering from an ACL sprain, while Williamson is out because he underwent surgery on his foot after a season-ending fracture.

Williamson was practicing and dunking before the games, so there's optimism he could return for this series, but the franchise decided not to risk further injury.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - April 28th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 3-2 -140 O 214 -2.5 New Orleans Pelicans (8) 2-3 +120 U 214 +2.5

The Suns are favored to win this game, as they have been better on the road than the Pelicans have been at home. However, their odds of winning have reduced slightly compared to that in Game 5, as this game is at the Pelicans' home in Louisiana.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges had 31 points and four blocks in Game 5. Chris Paul is averaging 12 assists per game in this series. Deandre Ayton is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game in this series.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans shot 20% from the three-point range in Game 5. CJ McCollum is averaging 23.4 points per game in this series. Brandon Ingram is shooting 43% from downtown in this series.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Johnson has been starting in place of Devin Booker as the off-guard and should continue doing so.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder should be the forward pair as usual, while Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be the point guard and center, respectively. Cam Payne, JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet could come off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans could deploy CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones in the backcourt, while Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes form the forward pair. Jonas Valanciunas will likely retain his center position. Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado should get most playing time off the bench.

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. The Pelicans were 17-24 on the road in the regular season. Chris Paul is shooting 28% from the three-point range in this series.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Cameron Johnson | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

