Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, March 15. Both sides have met thrice this season, out of which the Suns have prevailed with two wins, making this a potential season series clinching win.

Phoenix come into this game on the back of a thumping win against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 30 points and securing 10 assists on the night. Deandre Ayton also did a lot of damage as he scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Suns cruise their way to a 140-111 win at home.

The New Orleans Pelicans were also able to find a stunning win in their game against the Houston Rockets. Center Jonas Valanciunas added 32 points and 10 rebounds on 66.7% shooting from the field. Youngster Jaxson Hayes scored 21 points and had a highlight dunk during the game to lead the Pels to a 130-105 win at the Smoothie King Center.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 15, 8:00 PM ET [Wednesday, March 16, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA. They lead the Western Conference with a 54-14 record and are 7.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

Although the Suns have managed to stay competitive without Chris Paul, they are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have not looked as good as they are with him. The veteran is expected to be back by the time of the playoffs, and until then, they will have to find a way to finish the season on a stronger note.

Devin Booker has been at his usual best. He is playing at a phenomenally high level and has improved a lot as a player this season. With CP3 gone, the responsibility of the team lies on his shoulders. He will be hoping to lead them to as many victories as they can in the remaining 14 games and cement their place as the top seed in the West.

Going up against the Pelicans, the Suns are oozing confidence as they come into the encounter after handing the Lakers a blowout loss. They will look to carry the same momentum into this game and carry their season from there on.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown a strong resurgence since the All-Star break and are in the race to qualify for the play-in games. They sit in tenth position with a 28-40 record and are not far behind the LA Lakers in ninth spot. Playing without Zion Williamson, the other youngsters have embraced their roles and are firing on all cylinders.

CJ McCollum has taken on the responsibility as the leader of the young brigade and is leading the Pels extremely well. He is averaging 27.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 5.6 APG in his 12 games at New Orleans. These are encouraging numbers and with 14 games left, McCollum will have to continue to produce stellar performances.

Going up against the Suns is going to be a tough task for the Pelicans. To their disappointment, they will be playing the game without the likes of Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr., who could both be useful against the Suns. The rest of the players will have to bring in their best as the Suns are going to come all guns blazing and any shortcomings will prove to be costly for them.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - Herbert Jones, F - Naji Marshall, F - Jaxson Hayes, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - March 15, 2022

Teams Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns 54-14 -255 Over 216.5 [-110] -6 [-110] New Orleans Pelicans 28-40 +210 Under 216.5 [-110] +6 [-110]

The Phoenix Suns are favored in this game due to the superior record they have this season. The Pelicans have undoubtedly looked brilliant since the All-Star break, but the Suns have the likes of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, which makes the challenge a tough one for the Pelicans to overcome.

Odds sourced - Fanduel

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

The Suns are one of the only team to be in the Top 10 of both the offensive and defensive ratings in the NBA The Suns are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 meeting against the Pelicans The Suns have the best record on the road this season [25-6]

Click here to bet on Devin Booker scoring over 25 points in the game against the Pelicans on Fanduel

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone over in 4 of their last 5 games. Brandon Ingram is out for this game The New Orleans Pelicans have scored more than 110 points 8 times since the All-Star break

Click here to bet on Jonas Valanciunas securing a double-double in this game against the Phoenix Suns on Fanduel

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA 32 points and 10 rebounds for JV in the win last night 32 points and 10 rebounds for JV in the win last night 💪 https://t.co/LLaL7h1TlJ

Suns vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Suns and the Pelicans looks like a game that could go down to the wire. New Orleans has been in stunning form and are giving a fight to somehow make it to the playoffs, while the Suns are on top and are looking to break the 60 win mark this season.

Considering the form and the roster, the Suns look like the favorites to come out with a win, but they will have to compete and be at their best right from the start of the game.

The Phoenix Suns are second in terms of defensive ratings, while the Pelicans are placed twenty first in the league on that end.

The Phoenix Suns have a 31-9 record against Western Conference teams this season, while the Pelicans have a 19-22 record against Western Conference teams

The Phoenix Suns have a 7-3 record against the New Orleans Pelicans in the last 10 games between the two sides

Click here to bet on the outcome of the Suns vs Pelicans game on Fanduel

Where to watch the Suns vs Pelicans game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Suns and the Pelicans will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Edited by Arnav