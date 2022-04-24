Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds  - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up to host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their opening-round series as the Suns currently hold a 2-1 lead.

The Phoenix Suns will be reliant on Chris Paul to carry the workload in the absence of Devin Booker, who is nursing a hamstring injury. They were by far the best regular season team in the league and will be hoping to replicate such form in Game 4 and hope to wrap up the series in Game 5 at home as they will look to go one step further this year and win the championship.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had a nightmare start to the season without the services of their superstar Zion Williamson. He continues to be sidelined with a foot injury as a host of rumors have linked him elsewhere. However, they seem to have turned a corner after the acquisition of CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers and can threaten the Suns, especially when they don't have Booker.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 24th; 9:30 PM ET (Monday, April 25th; 7 AM).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Phoenix Suns Preview

Harboring championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season. The Western Conference leaders will hope to go one step further this season and win the championship.

Led by coach Monty Williams and superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns, with their incredible offense and reliable defense, have caused all sorts of problems. However, they will be in for a tricky time against the Pelicans without Booker.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Landry Shamet; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are essentially a team for the future, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram at the helm. Losing Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in free agency was a big blow, but the team did well to acquire McCollum from Portland on trade deadline day and the team hasn't looked back ever since.

The likes of McCollum and Brandon Ingram have assumed more responsibility offensively and have delivered thus far as they will want to make sure that they win Game 4 and put the pressure back on Phoenix to hold home court.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum; G - Brandon Ingram; F - Herbert Jones; F - Jaxson Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelican Betting Odds & Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -140 O 215.5 -2.5 New Orleans Pelicans +120 U 215.5 +2.5

The Suns are coming into this game as the slight favorites ahead of the Pelicans despite losing Booker to injury because of the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season. However, the Pelicans do have a puncher's chances.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The Suns currently lead the series 2-1. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker during the regular season.

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.6 PPG this season. New Orleans have won six of their last 10 games in the regular season The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson.

Suns vs Pelicans Match Prediction

As aforementioned, the Pelicans have more than a puncher's chance of winning Game 4 considering the form of McCollum and Ingram, and they have all the more reason to believe when the Suns don't have Booker for Game 4.

Suns will be without Booker. Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson. Pelicans have won 19 games at home this season.

Where to watch Suns vs Pelicans?

You can watch the live action via the NBA League Pass and the game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT and local TV - BSNO and BSAZ.

