Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns head east to play the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 after the Pelicans upset the Suns in Game 2. One important thing to note is the alarming trend in games where Scott Foster officiates Chris Paul. Chris Paul has lost fourteen playoff games in a row with Foster on the crew.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul has lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Scott Foster. Chris Paul has lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Scott Foster. https://t.co/cIMcDwMkAU

"Chris Paul has lost 14 straight playoff games officiated by Scott Foster."

Scott Foster won't be officiating tonight, so it will be determined whether the Pelicans are a real threat, or if Game 2 was a one-off.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Details

Fixture: Suns vs. Pelicans

Date & Time: Friday, 21st, 9:30 PM EDT

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

"Gameday."

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Suns -1.5 (-110) -125 Over 216 (-110) Pelicans +1.5 (-110) +105 Under 216 (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans best picks

Jae Crowder Over 9.5 Points (-122)

With Devin Booker being out, a few players are going to need to step up and take the available shots. Jae Crowder is someone who has struggled this postseason, but tonight is the perfect opportunity for him to pick it up.

Jonas Valanciunas Over 12.5 Rebounds (-110) & Jonas Valanciunas Over 2.5 Assists (+104)

Jonas Valanciunas is having a terrific series, recording a double-double in both games. Playing at home should do anything but slow him down.

Deandre Ayton Over 10.5 Rebounds (+118) & Deandre Ayton Over 1+ Blocks (-154)

Deandre Ayton had a tremendous Game 1, with 21 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. He took a step back in Game 2, but at risk of going down in the series, he should be motivated.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

There has been a severe overreaction after New Orleans' Game 2 victory. While a sweep by Phoenix was assumed, winning four games in a row against any team is difficult; there have only been 176 sweeps in playoff history and only 89 in the first round.

Losing Devin Booker is devastating, but it's not catastrophic. Phoenix shouldn't have any problem getting to the Conference Finals without him, and they should still get out of this series in five games.

It's unfortunate for Pelicans fans, but they could be a real threat in the playoffs next year, especially if Zion Williamson is healthy.

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Phoenix Suns New Orleans Pelicans 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson