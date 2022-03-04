“If you’re the Pelicans, put Zion Williamson’s face on the marketing and promotional materials” - Jalen Rose tells the New Orleans Pelicans to give Zion Williamson a blank check

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is one of the NBA's most exciting players. Unfortunately, Williamson has continued to be sidelined with his injury rehab. Williamson has suffered a number of setbacks with his rehab and has yet to play this season.

There's a chance Williamson won't play this year as the conclusion of the regular season is rapidly approaching. Many are wondering if Williamson will remain with the team in the long term. Zion has the ability to be one of the top players in the league, but many are curious if he can remain healthy over the next couple of years.

On ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," former NBA veteran Jalen Rose said the Pelicans need to do everything in their power to keep Zion around for the future.

“If you’re the Pelicans, put Zion Williamson’s face on the marketing and promotional materials," Rose said. "You pay him ... You put a blank check in front of him."

Basketball fans anxiously await the return of Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

The situation involving Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will continue to draw attention.

There's been speculation that Willamson could have his eyes set on moving on from the Pelicans. While many might wonder if the team might even attempt to trade Williamson this offseason, it still seems likely that New Orleans will do everything in its power to keep its budding superstar for the foreseeable future.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity.

Although Williamson is most likely going to have a lost season, he has the talent to become one of the top players in the league.

Health may always be a concern, but once Williamson gets back to full strength, he has the potential to take the Pelicans to another level.

With the recent acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum as well as the rising talent of Brandon Ingram, Zion could be the final piece for the Pelicans.

Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 61.1% last season. That season, in which he played 61 games before being shut down with a broken finger, Williamson was an All-Star.

But the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft has played in only 85 games in his first three seasons. He could be a Joel Embiid, who missed two seasons and then starred for the Philadelphia 76ers. Or he could be a Greg Oden, an injury-plagued big man whose career was derailed by injuries.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein