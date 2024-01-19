Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and betting tips | January 19, 2024 

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, with the tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This matchup marks the first game in their head-to-head series and is part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Pelicans (25-17) are fifth in the West, winning their previous game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, 132-112, thanks to a historical performance by Brandon Ingram. He notched a triple-double of 28-10-10, with 7-11 shooting from the 3. It marked the first time in Pelicans history that a player had those stats.

The Suns (22-18) are eighth in the West and on a three-game winning streak. In their last game, they beat the Sacramento Kings at home 119-117 on Wednesday, overcoming a 22-point deficit with Grayson Allen's and Kevin Durant's combined 58 points.

The Suns and the Pelicans have played 72 games, with the Suns leading 38-34.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Suns (+120) vs. Pelicans (-130)

Spread: Suns (+2.5) vs. Pelicans (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Suns (O 236.5) vs. Pelicans (U 236.5)

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Pelicans have won seven of their previous 10 games. In this stretch, they boast a plus 13.2 net rating and an impressive 128.4 offensive rating, followed by a 115.3 defensive rating.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have been key players for the Pelicans. Ingram is averaging 22.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.5 apg on 50% shooting, including 44.7% from 3. Williamson is averaging 21.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.6 apg on 60.2% shooting and 50% from the 3-point line at home.

The Suns have won in seven of their past 10 games. Notably, they boast a commendable road record of 10-7. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been formidable on their home turf, holding a 13-8 record.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum will start at PG, Herbert Jones at SG, Brandon Ingram at SF, Zion Williamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Kevin Durant leads the Suns in points with 28.9 pg, along with 6.3 rpg and 5.8 apg. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and he's favorable to match his prop or score more.

Booker leads the Suns in assists with 7.8 pg, along with 26.2 ppg and 4.2 rpg. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5. He is favorable to match or cross his point prop.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans predictions

The upcoming game is anticipated to be closely contested, given the strong performances of both teams and their similar recent records leading up to this matchup.

Devin Booker has a +147 rating for the season and has been instrumental in running the team's offense, which is 117.7 (12th) in the league. With Bradley Beal back in the lineup, the Suns, albeit being the underdogs for the game, are expected to score and match their season average.

Herbert Jones is expected to guard Durant and Booker in multiple possessions and will be crucial for the Pelicans defense which is 113.4 (ninth) in the league. The Pelicans would need to play their best defensive game to hold the trio below their season numbers to win.

