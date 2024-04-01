Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns on Monday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with tipoff set at 8 p.m. ET. This will be their second meeting of the season; the Suns won the previous 123-109 on January 19.

The Suns (43-31) currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference. In their recent game on the road against the OKC Thunder, they suffered a 128-103 loss. The Suns have posted a 1-2 record in their last three games and a 4-2 record in their past six outings. Their road record stands at 20–17.

Conversely, the Pelicans (45-29) currently hold the sixth position in the West. They are coming off a 104-92 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, followed by a 107-100 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Pelicans are 3-2 in their past five games.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 1

Damion Lee (knee) is the only player on the Suns' injury report.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 1

Brandon Ingram (knee) and Jose Alvarado (oblique) are out. The rest of the Pelicans players are listed as available.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for April 1

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for April 1

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Dyson Daniels Dereon Seabron SG Trey Murphy ||| Jordan Hawkins SF Herbert Jones Naji Marshall Matt Ryan PF Zion Williamson Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The marquee clash between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans will be aired locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports for home and away coverage, respectively.

As the regular season's final two weeks approach, the Suns trail the sixth-placed Pelicans by two games.

The Pelicans continue to strike a careful balance, now sitting sixth in the Western Conference, barely above the play-in slot.

In their recent stretch of five games, they recorded a 3-2 win-loss record, averaging 107.2 points per game. However, their season average on offense stands at 115.2 points per game.