Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The Knicks are coming off a dominating 10-120 win over the Toronto Raptors, while the Suns succumbed to a 119-128 loss against title contenders Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks injury report

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets

Langston Galloway has been sidelined due to personal reasons. Dario Saric and Jae Crowder will miss out on the game due to ankle problems, while Abdel Nader is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

New York Knicks

RJ Barrett New York Knicks

The New York Knicks don't have a significant injury list, as the only players who are unavailable for this crucial clash are Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson. Burks is sidelined due to the league's health and safety reasons, while Robinson will not be able to feature for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign due to a foot injury.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks predicted lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will start the game with the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, with Cam Johnson playing at the 3. Mikal Bridges will shift to power forward to deputize for Jae Crowder's absence. Former No.1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton will start at center for the Western Conference second seed.

Cameron Payne and Jevon Carter will come off the bench to play significant minutes as a key part of Monty Williams' rotation.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Advertisement

New York Knicks

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will field the guard duo of Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock in the opening minutes. Swingman RJ Barrett will start at small forward, while the man of the moment Julius Randle will start at the 4. Nerlens Noel is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup as the center.

There’s no shortcuts to this. Keep working.



🎥 61 of 72 pic.twitter.com/QNG7jW0J7L — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 25, 2021

Rookie Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 11 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds, will share guard minutes with Payton and Bullock.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks predicted starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul Shooting Guard - Devin Booker Small Forward - Cam Johnson Power Forward - Mikal Bridges Center - DeAndre Ayton

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock Small Forward - RJ Barrett Power Forward - Julius Randle Center - Nerlens Noel

Also Read: Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Latest Power Rankings - April 26th, 2021