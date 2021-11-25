Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the New York Knicks in an enticing regular-season game at the famous Madison Square Garden on Friday. Both teams come into the game on the back of impressive victories in their previous encounters.

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games after they secured another impressive win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored 35 points in the game to help the Suns to a 120-115 win on the night. The franchise is looking like one of the top contenders in the West. They will be hoping to continue their stellar form when they take to the floor on Friday.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks come into the game after a stunning win against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. The Knicks were brilliant on the defensive end through the final quarter of the game. They held the Purple and Gold to only 19 points in the final 12 minutes, which helped them take a win on the night. They will be hoping to put up another special performance and this time get the better of the in-form Suns team.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 26, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 27, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Phoenix Suns Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Since starting the season with one win in three games, the team has gone on to win 14 games, which has helped them climb to second in the Western Conference. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been excellent from the backcourt. The team also has players like Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton, all of whom have been big parts of the team's recent success.

After reaching the NBA Finals last year, the Suns got a taste of what it feels like to perform on the biggest stage in a long time. They will try to replicate their brilliance from last term and once again give it their best to make a deep playoff run. Coming into the game against the Knicks, the Suns will be focused on extending their winning run and solidifying their position in the Western Conference.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been one of the biggest additions to the Phoenix Suns team over the past few years. The 36-year-old was instrumental in guiding the team to the NBA Finals last year. This season, he is averaging 14.1 PPG and 10.4 APG, while shooting 47.1 % shooting from the field. He will be hoping to put up a big performance against the Knicks to help the team continue their stellar winning run.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks have had a decent 2021-22 campaign so far. They hold a 10-8 record and sit in sixth position in the Eastern Conference. Players like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have been playing well for the Knicks and will be hoping to continue the same as the season progresses. Beating the Suns is going to be an extremely tough task, but the Knicks team is completely well equipped and can pull off the win at home on Friday.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been one of the best players for the Knicks in recent times. He won the Most Improved Player of the Year last season and will look to continue his journey by putting up incredible performances. The 26-year-old is averaging 20. 4 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 5.1 APG through the 18 games he has played so far. Randle will be hoping to bring his best to the floor in the game against the Suns and lead the franchise to its eleventh win of the season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks have had a mixed bag of results this season. However, the team is running high on confidence after securing a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Phoenix Suns are going to be a big challenge, but given that the game will be played at MSG, the Knicks will be favorites to win, as they will give their best to make the home fans happy.

Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Suns vs. Knicks game will also be locally telecast on MSG Network and Bally Sports Arizona.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar