Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns hit the road to face the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. The Thunder (39-9) are No. 1 in the Western Conference standings, while the Suns (25-24) are No. 11 in the West.

The Suns have struggled for consistency. They have two wins in their last five games and have lost two consecutive games. Their last win came in the 130-105 road game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 31. Devin Booker led the Suns to a convincing win with 31 points, five rebounds and 11 assists.

The OKC Thunder are arguably the best team in the league and are on a two-game winning streak going into their game against the Suns. Their most recent loss came against the Warriors on Jan. 29, 116-109, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's phenomenal performance with 52 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 5

With Kevin Durant listed as doubtful, the Suns are predicted to make changes to the starting five that narrowly lost 121-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

The projected starting lineup below:

Devin Booker (shooting guard), Tyus Jones (point guard), Ryan Dunn (small forward), Royce O'Neal (power forward) and Nick Richards (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyus Jones Devin Booker Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Nick Richards Devin Booker Grayson Allen Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Mason Plumlee Monte Morris Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn Oso Ighodaro TyTy Washington Jr. Ryan Dunn Grayson Allen Oso Ighodaro Jusuf Nurkic Collin Gillespie Damion Lee Kevin Durant Bol Bol Kevin Durant

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 5

The OKC Thunder are projected to field the same starting five that won 125-96 at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

The projected starting lineup:

Aaron Wiggins (power forward), Isaiah Joe (shooting guard), Luguentz Dort (small forward), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (point guard), Isaiah Hartenstein (Center).

Here's a snapshot of the OKC Thunder's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Luguentz Dort Jalen Williams Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Alex Caruso Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams Kenrich Williams Adam Flagler Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Dillon Jones Ousmane Dieng Ajay Mitchell Aaron Wiggins Jalen Williams Ousmane Dieng Jalen Williams

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns' injury report for Feb. 5

The Suns have a clean bill of injury absentees bar two-time champion, Kevin Durant. Durant is listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

The Suns' complete injury report:

Kevin Durant: Day-to-day - doubtful (Ankle sprain)

OKC Thunder's injury report for Feb. 5

Unlike the Suns, he OKC Thunder have an extensive injury list. Most notable is Chet Holmgren who suffered a rare hip injury, specifically a right iliac wing fracture, on Nov. 10, 2024, during a home game against the Golden State Warriors. The injury occurred when he fell directly on his hip while he contested a layup from Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

The OKC Thunder's complete injury report:

Cason Wallace: Out (Shoulder)

Jalen Williams: Day-to-day - Questionable (Wrist)

Chet Holmgren: Out (Hip)

Nikola Topic: Out (Knee)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (Turf toe sprain on right foot)

