Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns look to retake the top seed in the Western Conference as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena to take on the OKC Thunder this Sunday. The Suns are looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league and are coming off three major victories against the New York Knicks, LA Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 2nd, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, May 3rd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK.

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder v Indiana Pacers

The OKC Thunder are coming off a monstrous defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. They lost the game 152-95 and were trailing by 67 points at one point in the game. The Pacers shattered the young and rebuilding OKC Thunder squad, handing them the worst home loss in NBA history.

The @Pacers destroyed the Thunder 152-95 last night.



The 57-point margin of victory is the largest in NBA history by a team playing on the road.



It's the sixth time in NBA history a team has scored at least 150 points while holding their opponent to fewer than 100 points. pic.twitter.com/NDgIszdqL3 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) May 2, 2021

The OKC Thunder have the 5th-worst record in the league and have been officially relegated from playoff contention. They will look ahead, with a bevy of future draft picks in their bag. They have a 39.5% chance of grabbing a top 4 pick in the upcoming draft with a 9.7% chance of getting the coveted 1st overall pick.

Key Player - Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley of the OKC Thunder

The absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford and Luguentz Dort has left 20-year-old Darius Bazley as the best scoring option on the OKC Thunder squad. He is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 40% shooting from the floor. Bazley has started every game he has played for the OKC Thunder.

Darius Bazley HAMMERS it for OKC 💥 pic.twitter.com/jMfBWUI0EQ — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Charlie Brown Jr. | Small Forward - Darius Bazley | Power Forward - Isaiah Roby | Center - Moses Brown.

Phoenix Suns Preview

OKC Thunder v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are ending their playoff drought. Chris Paul and Devin Booker's exploits have taken the team to a postseason berth for the first time in 11 years. Not only do they have a playoff spot, but they also hold home-court advantage. The Suns and Jazz are going back and forth for the 1st seed and a win tonight against the Thunder will see Phoenix back on top.

For the first time since 2010, the Phoenix @Suns have officially clinched a spot in the @NBA playoffs ☀️



Devin Booker is headed to his first postseason. pic.twitter.com/jDBSRCgxya — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 29, 2021

Chris Paul's addition has elevated everyone on the team. Players like Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton have advanced their games. A lot of expectations lie on their backs as Phoenix enters the playoffs. This will be the first postseason appearance for several players. Paul will carry the burden of leading this team to a deep postseason run. Ayton is one of 13 players averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He will need to maintain that production in the playoffs if the team wants to be successful.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The young phenom, Devin Booker, is about to enter his first-ever playoff series, and the NBA fraternity is hyped to see how he performs. He is averaging 25.5 points per game on 49/34/86 shooting splits for the Phoenix Suns and is arguably one of the most skilled shooting guards in the league. Booker recently crossed over DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert and shot a three over the Frenchman. The move predictably dominated the highlight reels and sent shock waves around social media.

This angle of Devin Booker crossing Gobert is even better 🥶



(via @Suns)pic.twitter.com/NcMjPCvQgQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

Pheonix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Suns vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are overwhelming favorites to win against the struggling and injury-riddled OKC Thunder team. They are one of the most dominant squads in the league. Facing this Thunder squad should pose no real threat to the Suns.

Where to watch the Suns vs Thunder game?

The Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Southwest - San Antonio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

