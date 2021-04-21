Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday in a game between two teams in the upper echelons of the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the Eastern Conference thanks to a 39-18 record on the season, while the Phoenix Suns are second in the West after making a 41-16 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21st; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, 22nd April; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

Phoenix Suns Preview

"I know Magic pretty well. Always been an unbelievable mentor... It's surreal. I think it's dope that my kids get an opportunity to see what's going on."

- @CP3 on passing @MagicJohnson on the @NBA all-time assist leaderboard



- @CP3 on passing @MagicJohnson on the @NBA all-time assist leaderboard

The Phoenix Suns are one of the few teams who are in the top ten of both offensive and defensive ratings in the league this season. They are seventh in offensive rating (116.2) and fifth in defensive rating (109.6).

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have moved the ball with extreme dexterity, ranking second in assists for the season (27.2 per game). They are also third in field goal percentage, which is an indication of the efficiency of Monty Williams' men from the field.

DeAndre Ayton has been instrumental in the Phoenix Suns' success, averaging 15 points and close to 11 rebounds this season.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Unlucky to miss out on the All-Star game due to an injury, Devin Booker has had a brilliant season, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 4.2 rebounds and dishing out 4.5 assists per match.

His playmaking has improved this season, and the shooting guard is finally playing with a competitive team after struggling in the bottom half of his conference since his debut.

The Philadelphia 76ers defense has been virtually impenetrable this campaign. So it would be up to Devin Booker to provide the Phoenix Suns with a good start through his isolation plays.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Dario Saric; Center - Deandre Ayton.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have the second-best defense in the league this season in terms of defensive rating. Their offense has been relatively predictable, but Joel Embiid's prowess in the paint along with a strong support cast has ensured that it is not hindering positive results.

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the league in blocks (6.3 per game) and are second in steals (8.9 per game). Ben Simmons has put up 14.8 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game and is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Shake Milton has been a surprise package, tallying 13 points per contest on 45% shooting from the field.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers

Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has been a menace at both ends of the court this season, dominating opposition centers in the paint. Embiid is a strong contender for the NBA MVP award, courtesy of an incredible stat line - 30 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and 1.5 blocks per game.

Embiid could have a tricky match-up against DeAndre Ayton. But head coach Doc Rivers will expect him to dominate this duel as Embiid has against other bigs this year.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Furkan Korkmaz; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Danny Green; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Suns vs 76ers Prediction

Both teams' defenses have been stellar this year, so a low-scoring affair could ensue. The Phoenix Suns have an advantage going into this game, considering Ben Simmons's absence, so Monty Williams will hope his men can capitalize on that and take the win.

Where to watch Suns vs 76ers?

The Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised live on NBA TV. Local coverage will be available on Bally Sports Arizona and NBCS Philadelphia. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

