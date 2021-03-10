Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an enticing NBA season matchup at Moda Center this Thursday as All-Stars Chris Paul and Damian Lillard go head-to-head for the second time this season.

In the previous meeting between the two Western Conference sides, the Phoenix Suns crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 132-100. Suns' Devin Booker led the way with 34 points on the night, while Damian Lillard waged a lone war for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored a team-high 24 points.

Both sides will hope to clinch the win in their first match of the second half of the campaign. The Phoenix Suns were in terrific form before the All-Star break, winning eight of their last ten games, which propelled them to the second spot in the Western Conference standings. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, returned to winning ways after their four-game skid to register three wins on the trot during the same stretch.

Current No. 2 seed in the West: the Phoenix Suns ☀️🏜 pic.twitter.com/SoUFLXYtIR — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2021

The Phoenix Suns blew out the Steph Curry-less Warriors with a resounding 120-98 win. Cameron Payne scored 17 points, while D-Book added another 16 to lead Monty Williams' side to their 16th win in 19 games. The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, registered a 123-119 win over the Kings in their last game as star-man Damian Lillard scored 44 points on the night.

Damian Lillard scored 44 points and committed no turnovers in the win vs the Kings.



That's his 5th career 40-point game with 0 turnovers, tied for 3rd-most since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/qCV5bpXCZB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 5, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker (L) in action

Devin Booker is currently listed as day-to-day by the Phoenix Suns on their injury report. The star player suffered a knee injury before the All-Star break which ruled him out of the All-Star game as well. However, as per the latest reports, Suns' GM James Jones has said that Booker's injury is not that serious, and he can feature in the next game.

Cameron Johnson is the only player ruled out at the time of writing.

Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum t

The Portland Trail Blazers have four players on the injury list who have been ruled out for a while now. CJ McCollum has been cleared to rejoin team practice sessions and seems closer to making his return. However, he is still ruled out at the time of writing. Apart from him, the likes of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), Harry Giles III (calf), and Zach Collins (ankle) are the other players who are ruled out against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

If Devin Booker does return to action, the Phoenix Suns are likely to start with their regular starting five. Chris Paul will partner D-Book in the backcourt as usual, with Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton forming the frontcourt trio.

If Devin Booker doesn't feature, E'Twaun Murray is likely to get the nod to replace him.

The likes of Cameron Payne and Jevon Carter will be given most of the rotation minutes for the guard positions, while Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric and Abdel Nader will be asked to provide cover for the three frontcourt stars.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely play with their current starting five of Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. as the two guards, Robert Convington and Derrick Jones Jr. as the two forwards and Enes Kanter as the center for the game.

Anfernee Simmons and Rodney Hood will play rotation minutes for the guards as usual, while Carmelo Anthony and Nassir Little will provide cover for the frontcourt starters.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns:

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Jae Crowder, F Mikal Bridges, C Deandre Ayton.

Portland Trail Blazers:

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Robert Covington, F Derrick Jones Jr., C Enes Kanter

