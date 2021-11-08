Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Sacramento Kings in a tantalizing 2021-22 NBA game at the Golden 1 Center tonight.

The Suns are on a four-game winning streak, which they'll look to continue against a Sacramento Kings side that handed them their last defeat. The Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a 94-91 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

DeAndre Ayton has been ruled out with a lower leg injury, while Dario Saric continues to miss games due to a torn ACL. All other players are available for selection.

Player Status Reason DeAndre Ayton Out Lower leg injury Dario Saric Out ACL

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings have been extremely lucky with regards to injuries this season. They'll go into Monday's game with all players fit and available for selection.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker should continue to start in the Phoenix Suns' backcourt, with Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder expected to retain their places in the frontcourt.

Javale McGee has been starting at center in Ayton's absence, with Frank Kaminsky backing him up. Landry Shamet scored 12 points in the Suns' last game, and he's expected to play some major minutes off the bench.

Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and Abdel Nader could come off the bench to split minutes with the starters on Monday.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings' young backcourt should feature sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton and offense-initiator and franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox.

Harrison Barnes has been a revelation for the Kings at small forward, and he should partner defensive stopper Maurice Harkless in the two forward positions. Richaun Holmes has started the season well, and could be the starting center against the Suns.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



The best from Another 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 performance from the vet.The best from @hbarnes vs. the Pacers ⤵️ Another 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 performance from the vet. The best from @hbarnes vs. the Pacers ⤵️ https://t.co/PR82ZgkwuV

Buddy Hield scored 17 points against the Pacers, and has thrived in a sixth-man role this campaign. He should come off the bench to provide an offensive thrust alongside the likes of Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Alex Len.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Richaun Holmes.

