Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings got off to a good start in their quest for a playoff berth. Both these Western Conference outfits boast of a deep roster and can manage to eke out a win even if their main stars fail to show up.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 10 PM ET (Sunday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

The slightly new-look Phoenix Suns gave a good account of themselves in the season opener against Dallas. Chris Paul didn't necessarily have the best game but Devin Booker went off for 22 points and five rebounds. Deandre Ayton lacked aggression but that's something he can work upon.

The biggest positive for the Phoenix Suns is their depth. They've got quality role players across the board. Mikal Bridges has developed into a terrific two-way player while Cameron Payne provides an offensive boost off the bench. Jae Crowder is also a quality 3-and-D pick up for Monty Williams' side.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Although Chris Paul is expected to facilitate the offense more regularly, Devin Booker is very much the best player on the Phoenix Suns. As the season progresses, he'll be hoping to perform similarly to his bubble run where he averaged over 30 points per game. For that to happen, he'll have to take more than 15 shots against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Sacramento Kings Preview

Very few teams can match the shooting depth that the Sacramento Kings possess. Richaun Holmes and Hassan Whiteside are pretty much the only two players who can't pop up for a three but have enough in their tank to make an impact inside the paint.

🚨 BUDDY comes up CLUTCH! 🚨



22 PTS for @buddyhield and the #TissotBuzzerBeater on opening night! pic.twitter.com/SITtaEUIVv — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2020

Unlike past seasons where they'd generally cave in, the Sacramento Kings displayed the tenacity to hold off the Denver Nuggets in their season opener. The starting trio of Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox, and Buddy Hield scored over 20 points apiece. They'll be hoping to continue this form to end the Kings' playoff drought.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield tips the ball in

Unlike the previous season where he started slowly, Buddy Hield looks very confident this time around. Hield's jumpers looked silky in the last game and he also nailed the game-winner for the Sacramento Kings. He's averaging over 40% from range for his career and will be looking to make it rain from downtown against the Phoenix Suns.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Richaun Holmes

Suns vs Kings Match Prediction

Given that both teams have ample weapons on offense, it's the other end of the court where the game will be decided. The Phoenix Suns are arguably better at defending their basket than the Sacramento Kings. Expect Booker and co. to triumph in a close affair.

Where to watch Suns vs Kings?

Local telecast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Arizona and NBC Sports California. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

