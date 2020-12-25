Top 10 active NBA players who have played the most games without making the playoffs

The NBA 2020-21 regular season tipped off December 22nd, and the playoffs are tentatively scheduled to be held between May 22nd and July 22nd. The NBA 2020-21 season is the 75th year of the league, and it has quite a few players who have never played a game in the playoffs. Whether that is due to them being young or just because of poor luck, we will look at the top 10 active NBA players who have never made it to the playoffs.

10 Active players who have never made it to the NBA playoffs

#10 Nik Stauskas

Canadian basketball player Nik Stauskas recently played for the Spanish team Baskonia in the Liga ACB and EuroLeague. Stauskas last played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019, and was signed to a training camp contract by Milwaukee Bucks in December 2020.

Nick Stauskas in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

Stauskas has played a total of 335 NBA games for teams such as the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he might as well finish his career with a playoff appearance as his Milwaukee Bucks training camp contract was terminated.

#9 Quincy Acy

Quincy Acy last played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns back in January 2019 on two successive ten-day contracts. Since then, he has played for the Texas Legends and the Shenzhen Leopards, and currently plies his trade at Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli League.

Since 2012-13, Quincy Acy has played for Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns. This amounts to a total of 337 games, although he has never really been a starter in his NBA career.

#8 Devin Booker

Devin Booker got his first All-Star appearance after Damian Lillard got injured last season but has still not featured in a playoff game. He was drafted 13th overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns and is currently in his sixth NBA season.

Here’s highlights of a teenage Devin Booker against the 73 win Warriors. 18 points, 11 assists, 0 turnovers. This is the game of his rookie year that tipped me off that he’s special. pic.twitter.com/VBtrdz6yEX — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) June 27, 2020

With the Phoenix Suns signing Chris Paul along with quite a few important bench players, Devin Booker is expected to break the jinx this time around and make the playoffs with the Phoenix Suns. For now, he has played 342 regular-season games without making it to the playoffs.

#7 Willie Cauley-Stein

Willie Cauley-Stein re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks in November after becoming a free agent when he opted out of his contract. Cauley-Stein had not appeared in the NBA Bubble as his partner was expecting their child. This, in turn, took away what would have been his first playoff appearance ever.

Willie Cauley-Stein in action for the Dallas Mavericks

Willie Cauley-Stein started the previous season with the Golden State Warriors after four seasons with the Sacramento Kings. With a Luka Doncic-powered Mavericks team, the team is expected to make the playoffs which would mean Willie Cauley-Stein’s first playoff appearance after featuring in 349 NBA games.