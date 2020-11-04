NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker reconsidering his future with Phoenix Suns; Gordon Hayward looking to make an exit from Boston Celtics

With the offseason going on, teams will be looking to acquire players who will fill the gaps in their roster and improve the franchise, with major player movement expected. In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, there is heavy speculation around the futures of Phoenix Suns' rising star Devin Booker and Boston Celtics' veteran forward Gordon Hayward.

NBA Trade Rumors: Uncertainty around Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's future

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns' young shooting guard Devin Booker is only 24 years old, and despite his young years, Booker is regarded as one of the best players in the league.

Devin Booker has shown signs of being a perennial All-Star, as he has tormented teams in the regular season despite playing with an average roster. The youngster has never made the playoffs, and the Phoenix Suns have failed to put a talented squad around him.

In an appearance on Bills Simmons' podcast, Ryen Russillo provided insight on Devin Booker's current situation. He said:

“Devin Booker already wants out of Phoenix. He is frustrated with the talent surrounding him. It's the worst kept secret in the NBA”

Booker's skill-set has helped him become a phenomenal talent, and it isn't surprising to see that he is looking to join a playoff-level team or even a contender.

New @BillSimmons Podcast

W/ @JaredDudley619



One of the best pods we’ve done this year. Dudley was great

-Thinking they might leave the bubble

-Did MIA have a chance?

-Rondo stories

-Watching the Last Dance w/ LeBron

-Their reaction when LAC losthttps://t.co/jWsNglj8xy — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) October 14, 2020

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward considering opting out of his contract

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

The conversation then moved on to the subject of Gordon Hayward's future, with the veteran having the option to opt-out of his contract this offseason. The Boston Celtics view themselves as contenders, and Gordon Hayward has struggled with injuries and bad form.

Hayward has also slipped down the Boston Celtics' pecking order in terms of shots per game after the emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. NBA trade rumors suggest that Hayward might be on his way out, and Russillo highlighted the same:

"Gordon Hayward is sick of being the 5th option right now. What is Hayward supposed to do, not opt out and be a trade asset and go to a team he doesn't want to go to."

Both the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics have been the subject of various NBA trade rumors and will have some key decisions to make this offseason. The Suns missed the playoffs last season and will now look to get in amongst the elite, while the Boston Celtics will want to reach the NBA finals.

Gordon Hayward rumors: ‘He’s doing the Al Horford plan,’ & ‘something is mildly afoot here’ per ESPN’s Lowe Post podcast https://t.co/ce4NC4yjBS — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 26, 2020

