Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a trend that will be common across all teams in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns take on the Sacramento Kings twice in two nights. The Kings won the first matchup between the two in a game that went down to the wire.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27th, 9 PM ET (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns lost their first NBA game in over nine months and shaky shooting can be attributed as the main reason for that. Monty Williams' men went 11-of-44 from downtown despite creating several good looks. Their ball movement was arguably better than the Sacramento Kings too.

Advertisement

Chris Paul had his first double-double for the Phoenix Suns while Devin Booker had a good scoring night but turned the ball over far too many times. Deandre Ayton continues to be good on the boards but needs to stop getting into foul trouble.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

We saw the first glimpse of the facilitating role that Chris Paul is going to play for the Phoenix Suns. He had 12 assists against the Sacramento Kings on zero turnovers. He reignited his clutch gene as well by scoring eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, he'll be hoping to get his side over the line as well.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have shown immense dexterity to start the season. Their depth allows them to keep the scoreboard ticking and they've improved their defensive work rate as well. Interestingly, each of their starters scored in double digits against the Phoenix Suns.

NO 🦊 GIVEN.



Swipa was making moves on both ends of the floor 🔥 | @kpthrive pic.twitter.com/V8CTeqT34M — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 27, 2020

Marvin Bagley's fitness is a huge boost. He and Richaun Holmes combine to give the Sacramento Kings a huge edge on the boards. De'Aaron Fox has continued to lead the side from the front. He's averaging well over 20 points and forces the issue with his pace.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield

Advertisement

Buddy Hield did not have a good outing against the Phoenix Suns from the field but will be hoping to make up for it on Sunday. Hield can be Sacramento Kings' trump card if he catches fire from downtown. He's already breached the 20 points per game barrier once and now needs to do it again for the 2020-21 season.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes

Suns vs Kings Match Prediction

Although the Sacramento Kings did well defensively, it was ultimately the Phoenix Suns' bad shooting that cost the latter the game. Given that they're a well-coached side led by the competitive Chris Paul, it'd be foolish to expect them to struggle this much from the field again. The Suns should bounce back to win this game.

Where to watch Suns vs Kings?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Arizona and NBC Sports California. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Top 10 active NBA players who have played the most games without making the playoffs