Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Sacramento Kings in an enticing NBA 2021-22 clash at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.

Phoenix, riding a four-game winning run, started their campaign with a dismal 1-3 record. Meanwhile, the Kings, after losing to the Indiana Pacers, are 5-5 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 8th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9th; 8:30 AM).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The most impressive aspect of the Phoenix Suns this season is not their top scorer Devin Booker or the presence of Point God Chris Paul on the roster.

It's their bench that has played a crucial role in making the team so lethal. There are multiple players on the roster capable of influencing the defense while also making an impact as scorers. The likes of Frank Kaminsky, JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet are all capable of putting up double-digit scores.

Moreover, the team has one of the best playmakers in the league. Paul's basketball sense combined with his mid-range shooting make him a deadly pick-and-roll player. He can take advantage of his forwards to either penetrate the paint or create separation and score from the flanks.

Deandre Ayton, who has been ruled out of Monday's game, also missed the Atlanta Hawks contest due to a lower leg contusion. His absence could put pressure on the squad, but that should be managed by McGee. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the Phoenix Suns fare against the Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Devin Booker

After a low scoring debut match against the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker has been an absolute beast this season. He is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Furthermore, he is shooting 2.4 three-pointers per game. In his previous match against the Hawks, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard knocked down five threes while recording a 38-point game. Booker could be a key player for Phoenix in their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - JaVale McGee.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings will end their four-game home stand by playing the Phoenix Suns on November 8th. After that, they will be on the road for four games before returning home. Against the Suns, they will look to get back to winning ways after losing 91-94 to the Indiana Pacers.

Sacramento's offense is impressive, but defensively they leave much to be desired. Their defensive rating (108.6) is 23rd-best in the league. Although they are scoring 111 points per game, they have let their opponents score 109.3 against them.

If the trend continues, their superior offense will become redundant as the season wears on. The battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings will likely be an attack-driven match.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

In their last face-off with the Phoenix Suns, Harrison Barnes dropped 22 points, snatched nine rebounds and created four assists. Barnes is the top scorer for the Sacramento Kings with 22.2 points per game this season.

His attack is versatile. He can slash, dominate mid-range and knock down 2.9 three-pointers per game. Barnes could be key for the Kings' chances of beating the Suns.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Maurice Harkless; C - Richaun Holmes.

Suns vs Kings Match Prediction

Defensively, Phoenix and Sacramento are evenly matched. However, with Ayton ruled out, the Valley of the Suns are at a disadvantage at center. Although McGee is a reliable center, he lacks the authority of the former University of Arizona player. The Sacramento Kings could take advantage of that, and use Holmes and Barnes to dominate the paint.

Where to watch Suns vs Kings?

NBCSCA and Bally Sports AZ are the official local broadcasters of the game between Phoenix and Sacramento. The match can also be watched online via the NBA League Pass.

