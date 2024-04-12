Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 12, 2024

The Phoenix Suns visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fifth and final matchup of their season series, which is tied apiece and included in the NBA's 15-game lineup.

The Suns (47-33) are seventh in the West and the second in the Pacific Division, coming off a dominant 124-108 win over the LA Clippers on Wednesday on the road. Devin Booker tied Bones Hyland for a game-high 37 points.

The Kings (45-35) are eighth in the West and third in the Pacific Division, coming off a 135-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on the first set of their back-to-back. De'Aaron Fox had a team-high 33 points with five rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings will be aired locally on NBCSCA and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Suns -5 vs. Kings +5.5

Moneyline: Suns -196 vs. Kings +168

Total over and under: Suns O 225.5 vs. Kings U 225.5

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings preview

The Phoenix Suns are on a three-game road trip, and their recent performance has been inconsistent. Positioned seventh in the conference, they strive for a higher standing to evade the play-in round, with the sixth place within grasp, trailing by a game. Following a home defeat by the Clippers, the Suns rebounded as underdogs, securing a 124-108 road victory in the rematch on Thursday.

Kevin Durant has tallied 24 points or fewer in four of his last five games. The 35-year-old star notably notched 24 points on Thursday, maintaining an impressive average of 27.2 points per game while shooting at a 52.0% clip.

In matchups against the Kings, Durant has consistently delivered, averaging 27.7 points across three games. Meanwhile, Devin Booker remains in formidable form, showcasing his scoring prowess with notable performances of 52 and 40 points earlier this month. The seasoned shooting guard has elevated his season average to 27.2 points per game.

On the other hand, Bradley Beal has demonstrated efficiency in shooting, hitting at least 50% in three of his last four games. The 30-year-old guard has maintained an average of 17.8 points per game.

De’Aaron Fox has maintained a consistent scoring output, notching at least 29 points in three of his last four games. The 26-year-old point guard notably recorded 40 points in a recent matchup against the Celtics despite the outcome being a loss. Currently, Fox boasts an average of 26.6 points per game.

Entering Friday night, Sacramento holds a 3-3 record in their last six home games, managing to cover the spread in three of those matchups. Notably, they secured a significant victory against the Clippers during this stretch. Offensively, the Kings have been productive, averaging 116.6 points per game, ranking them ninth in the league.

Defensively, they have shown improvement, limiting opponents to 112 points or fewer in three of their last six games. On average, Sacramento's opponents are scoring 115.3 points per game, positioning the Kings 18th in points allowed.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

The Phoenix Suns will start Devin Booker at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF and Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Keon Ellis at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists with 2.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.9 3-pointers. His 3-pointers made prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go over at +123.

Kevin Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks. His assists prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is favored to go over at +130.

Devin Booker has averaged 27.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks. His assist prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is favored to go under at +120.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings predictions

The Phoenix Suns are in a rhythm, securing victories in four of their last six games. In contrast, the Sacramento Kings have faced challenges, suffering defeats in three of their last four contests.

Notably, the Suns have emerged victorious in the previous two encounters with the Kings this season, and that should continue here.

Additionally, the Suns have showcased formidable defense, limiting opponents to an average of just 102.8 points in their last five outings. This defensive prowess is particularly crucial considering the recent struggles of the Kings' offense, which has failed to surpass 109 points in their last five games. Moreover, the Suns have demonstrated dominance in their recent wins, with four out of their last five victories coming by margins of at least 10 points.