Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. After winning the first meeting 104-93, the Suns could win the season series with another victory. Kevin Durant, fresh from winning the All-Star mini-tournament with Team OGs, will lead the Suns with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Meanwhile, the Spurs could face the Suns in the rematch without Victor Wembanyama, who is dealing with an illness. If the Frenchman is unavailable, De’Aaron Fox will get a bigger load on offense. Stephon Castle, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes are ready to help carry the team.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, will host the Suns-Spurs rematch. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (-130) vs. Spurs (+110)

Odds: Suns (-2.0) vs. Spurs (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Suns (o237.0 -110) vs. Spurs (u237.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Phoenix Suns rode an explosive first quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs in their first meeting in December. Phoenix held Victor Wembanyama to 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting. The Suns have less to worry about if Wemby is out, but they will have to sustain their defensive execution.

Kevin Durant had a poor shooting night against the Spurs, finishing with 13 points in December. A former University of Texas star in college, Durant returns to a place where he was a fan favorite. He could have a big-scoring night in Austin.

De’Aaron Fox finally had time to practice with the Spurs. He could not do it after he was traded as the team was in the middle of its annual Rodeo Road Trip. If Victor Wembanyama is not cleared to play, he must be ready to carry the team on offense.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Suns

PG: Tyus Jones | SG: Devin Booker | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Nick Richards

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: De’Aaron Fox | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | PF: Jeremy Sochan

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs betting tips

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.6 points per game on 50.0% efficiency since joining the Spurs. If Victor Wembanyama is out, he might top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop. If Wemby gets the clearance to play, betting under on Fox is the route to go.

The well-rested Devin Booker, who felt snubbed in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, could have a big night against the Spurs. He had 29 points in the first meeting between the two teams and is averaging 29.7 PPG this month. He could top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction

Victor Wembanyama’s presence or absence could determine the winner. If Wemby is out, the Suns are likely to end a three-game losing skid and win the season series against San Antonio. On the other hand, the Spurs could tie the head-to-head duel if the Frenchman is cleared to play.

